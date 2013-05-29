Feed Enzyme Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 7.3%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The report "Feed Enzyme Market By Type (Phytase, Protease & NSP), Sub-Type (Xylanase, Cellulase, Pectinase, â-glucanase & Mannase), & Application (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aqua Feed & Others)-Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018" defines and segments the global Feed Enzyme Market with analysis of current demand and forecasted consumption in terms of volume and revenue. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global feed enzyme market with analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented on the basis of types, subtypes and application segments for feed enzymes.



The feed enzyme market was valued at $781.7 million in 2012 and expected to increase to $1,193.0 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period. In 2012, Europe led the global feed enzyme market with a share of 46.0%, followed by Asia-Pacific (23.0%), and North America (21.0%) in terms of value.



This report gives the major highlighting points of global feed enzymes market and business space. The market is growing at a fast pace with new product developments, expansion, mergers and acquisition. The escalating growth of phytase and non-starch polysaccharides (NSP) is one of the prime factors responsible for market expansion. The related technologies have played a vital role in the market enhancement.



The global demand for feed enzyme comes from Europe and APAC and the regions are expected to dominate the global Feed Enzyme Market over the coming years. European market is approaching maturity in this industry. Phytase is growing at the fastest rate in the European market. Majority of the feed enzymes are used in swine feed in Europe. China and India are at the forefront of such growth trend, driving the Asia-Pacific market. ROW is still at developing stage and phytase continues to dominate the market growth. The meat producing industry and the increasing consumer awareness about meat quality and health benefits are the key elements driving the market in these regions.



Various types of enzymes, and their specific characteristics, restrict applicability of these products in a generic manner. In-depth research on these components over the years have resulted in innovating successful formulations for each application and commercializing them. The overall market growth is closely connected to the growth of awareness among consumers with respect to preventive health and wellness of animals. Amongst the feed enzymes types, NSP leads the market. However, phytase dominates as an individual enzyme due to its wide applications and availability. These are the most successful and traditional types used in the feed enzymes industry. Swine feed segment dominated Feed Enzyme Market globally, except in the North American region, where feed enzymes are primarily used in poultry. Poultry feed is the key driver for the market and continues to be so. Clean and healthy environment at farms, cost saving on feed is providing the necessary boost to the feed enzyme market.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes the competitive landscape, a price analysis and the patent analysis. In addition, 20 key players of this market have also been profiled.



