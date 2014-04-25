Feed Enzymes Market - Global Strategic Industry Report, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Feed Enzymes Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.Enzymes are feed additives which provide necessary nutrition in addition to improving digestive system and providing protection against diseases in animals. Feed enzymes are available in two formats such as nutritional feed additives and non-nutritional feed additives. Nutritional feed additives include amino acids, vitamins and minerals. Non-nutritional feed additives include antibiotics, probiotics, hormones and prebiotics.



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The market can be segmented on the basis of types such as phytase, protease, and non starch polysaccharide enzymes. Protease enzyme is expected to have promising growth worldwide in the years to come. At present, non starch polysaccharide enzymes dominates market share in terms of revenue. Phytase has been the most predominantly used enzyme in Asia Pacific and is also expected to witness strong growth in the region during next five years. Further, segmentation can be done on the basis of subtypes such as xylanase, pectinase, cellulase, a-glucanase and mannase. Feed enzymes can be used in host of applications in various segments such as swine feed, aqua feed, poultry feed and ruminant feed among others.



The ever growing population is expected to drive the demand for meat across the world. This in turn is expected to trigger the growth of feed enzymes industry. Feed enzymes initiate biochemical reactions and enhance production efficiency of animals thereby increasing absorbtive and digestive abilities of animals. Some of the market players in feed enzymes industry are Chr. Hansen, AB Vista, BASF SE, Adisseo France S.A.S. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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