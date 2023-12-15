Feed Enzymes Market Projected to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2025 with 8.1% CAGR: Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- The feed enzymes market is poised to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020, up from the estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2020. The industry's expansion is driven by factors such as enhanced cost-efficiency in feed utilization, a rising demand for animal-based products globally, and an increasing preference for naturally produced feed additives. The report provides detailed insights into key market segments, major players, and regional trends.



Key Highlights:



Market Segmentation:



Type: Phytase, Carbohydrase, and Protease.

Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals.

Source: Microorganism, Plant, and Animal.

Form: Dry and Liquid.



Major Players:



- The market is dominated by Tier I and II suppliers, including BASF SE, DowDu Pont, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Bluestar Adisseo, and Kemin Industries.

- Despite the impact of COVID-19, global operations and supply chains have seen minimal disruption, with multiple manufacturing facilities still in operation.



Type Dominance:



- The phytase segment is projected to lead the feed enzymes market, accounting for the highest share globally.

- Phytases play a crucial role in releasing plant phosphorus, benefiting poultry and swine producers by reducing feed costs and enhancing sustainability.



Livestock Growth:



- The poultry segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to intensive feed enzyme usage in broiler feed for increased tender meat production.

- Poultry's inability to produce enzymes for non-starch polysaccharide hydrolysis necessitates feed enzymes for improved nutrient digestibility.



Regional Insights:



- Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by a significant livestock population, particularly in China and India.

- Increasing demand for meat, poultry, and dairy products, coupled with a focus on animal health and natural solutions, fuels market growth in the region.



Key Drivers:



- Cost-efficient feed utilization, rising global demand for animal-based products, and a preference for naturally produced feed additives are major growth drivers.

- The poultry segment benefits from increased demand for white meat and a doubling of poultry population over the last two decades.



Major Vendors:



