Fast Market Research recommends "Feed Fats & Proteins Market -Pacific & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Feed Fats & Proteins Market by Source (Animals, Plants & Others), by Livestock (Ruminant, Poultry, Aqua, Swine & Equine) & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
This research report provides a separate in-depth market insight into, the global feed fats and proteins market that are currently witnessing a steady growth owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich convenient food. . The feed fats and proteins market is observed to be growing at a steady pace in the future, due to the increasing population. This will result in an increase in the demand for meat and will encourage consumers towards consuming healthy food across the globe. Animal feeds play a leading role in the global food industry. Animal feeds have become an increasingly critical component of the integrated food chain. With the global increase in the consumption of animal proteins, livestock farmers are trying to increase the productivity by adopting scientific and rational system of livestock farming. The largest market for feed fats and proteins is Asia-Pacific accounting for more than 38.1% of the total market share. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ADM Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Darling International Inc (U.S.), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Roquette Freres (France), Aarhuskarlshamn Ab (AAK) (Sweden), Bunge Ltd. (Bunge) (U.S.), EURODUNA Rohstoffe GmbH (Germany), Lansing Trading Group Llc (U.S.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (AGRANA) (Austria).
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FIGURE 1
FEED FATS AND PROTEINS MARKET SHARE (VALUE), BY GEOGRAPHY
Source: Expert Interviews and MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The report is focused on the detailed study of the feed fats and proteins market by source and livestock in different geographical regions with a thorough analysis of the market players in the industry. The global feed fats and proteins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, and is projected to generate a value of $8,379.7 million by 2019.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY (ADM), DARLING INTERNATIONAL INC, THE SCOULAR COMPANY, OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION, ROQUETTE FRERES, AARHUSKARLSHAMN AB (AAK), BUNGE LTD., EURODUNA ROHSTOFFE GMBH, LANSING TRADE GROUP LLC., AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG (AGRANA)
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