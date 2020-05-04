Feed Micronutrients Market Projections 2026: Zinpro Corporation, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., Tanke Biosciences Corporation, Royal DSM, ADM, Alltech, Inc., Ridley, Inc.

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Increasing high-quality meat & dairy products consumption for addressing micronutrient deficiencies and health problems is anticipated to drive the feed micronutrients market. Factors such as enhancing food absorption, weight gain coupled with improving overall animal health will significantly fuel the product demand. In addition, rising concern pertaining to surging expenditure on the animal health maintenance with increasing disease outbreak will provide a strong business outlook for industry expansion.



Trace minerals segment is expected to witness growth exceeding 8% in terms of revenue up to 2025. Iron is among the major elements that are used in the production of high-quality animal feed. Key health benefits including improved digestion & overall health among the ruminants and poultry animals owing to its large oxygen carrying capacity in the body will drive the feed micronutrients market.



Rapid expansion of the animal feed industry particularly in the developing economies such as China, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil are likely to create new growth opportunities for industry participants. Favorable government regulations and norms particularly by REACH, CFIA, and FDA for preventing the usage of the synthetic additive and lessen the occurrence of micronutrient malnutrition will fuel industry growth over the projected time period.



Vitamins are anticipated to witness CAGR at over 6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing necessity to improve the metabolism rate, immunity and reproductive performance among livestock is expected to foster product demand.



Poultry segment in the overall feed micronutrients market is anticipated to surpass USD 1 billion up to 2025. Shifting consumer preferences towards processed meat products along with increasing food consumption rich in protein & essential nutrients will propel the industry size. Besides, increasing nutritious forage consumption for better health and output will enhance the total product demand.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold over 30% volume share in the overall feed micronutrients market in 2018. Surging demand for meat-based food products across the major economies such as China, India, and Japan due to the rapid population & economic growth in the region will augment the industry landscape.



Middle East and Africa feed micronutrients market will witness a CAGR exceeding 6% over the projected time frame. An upsurge in the micronutrients deficiencies coupled with significant inadequacies among the livestock across the region will boost product demand in the market.



Global feed micronutrients market share is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of major and domestic players. Aries Agro, Cargill, ADM, Nutreco N.V., Balchem Corp., Agrium Advanced Technologies, Alltech, Qualitech, Lallemand, Kemin, Novus International, Zinpro Corporation, and Gawrihar Bio-Chem are among the major industry participants. Key players are anticipated to invest in new product development and launches to gain a competitive advantage and enhancement of the consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with product portfolio diversification are the key business strategies adopted by the industry participants.