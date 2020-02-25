San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- TMR Research has recently published a latest research report on the global feed phosphate market. In this research report, the analysts provide a detailed information about the working dynamics of the global market. Moreover, they also shed light on the driving factors, restraining factors, prominent segments, and regional analysis of the global feed phosphate market. The research report divides the feed phosphate market in five main regional segment viz. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Of these, traditionally, the market has been dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of feed phosphates as the region is a massive livestock producer. In the European agricultural sector, meat has a high prominence. The policies set up by the EU aid animal farmers and producers to make use of nutrient-rich and healthy feed additives. This has helped in improving the animal production as well as in environment conservation. Thus, the regional segment of Europe is expected to generate solid demand in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2029.



On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show a highly promising rate of growth over the course of the given forecast period. The growth of the region is expected to be fueled by developing and flourishing animal husbandry and new regulations issued by the government and regulatory bodies regarding animal farming. In addition to this, other factors such as favorable insurance claims and reimbursement policies and huge subsidies for the animal farming business is also expected to help in driving the growth of the regional market.



Growing Meat Consumption to Help Market Development



There are myriad of factors that are helping to drive the development of the global feed phosphate market. One of the key driving factor has been the recent rise in the consumption of meat across the globe. There are several notable hotels and restaurants that serve highly popular dishes made from meat. This increasing consumption of meat has created a huge demand for the same. Thus, in order to cater to this growing demand, farmers and meat processing companies are making use of feed phosphate to provide more nutrition to their animals. Moreover, development of several franchisees that provide meat dishes has also helped in boosting the growth of the global feed phosphate market.



Another important driving factor for the development of the global feed phosphate market is the increasing consumption as well as demand for dairy products across the world. Dairy products find application in bakeries, cake and pastry production, and others. With the use of feed phosphate, dairy products can have better moisture and texture. With the growing application of using feed phosphate in several food products, the market is expected to experience a considerable growth.



Market Leaders to Opt for Mergers and Acquisitions to Stay Ahead of Competition



The competitive landscape of the global feed phosphate market is a fragmented one because there are several notable brands operating in the market-space. The companies in the global market are focusing expanding their product portfolio and improve their regional footprint in order to generate better revenues. Some of the leading companies are also expected to resort to inorganic marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of their rivals.



Some of the key companies in the global feed phosphate market are Rotem Turkey, Wengfu Group, Sinochen Yunlong Co. Ltd., Sichuan Lomon Corporation, Quimpac SA, J R Simplot Company, and The Mosaic Company among others.



