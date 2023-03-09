Feed Premix Market to Generate $32.9 Billion Revenue by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2023 -- The global feed premix market is expected to grow significantly, reaching a value of USD 32.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.2%. The market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2021. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for meat and meat products across the globe.



The global feed premix market is driven by increasing awareness about feed quality and the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality. This article discusses the various features of the feed premix market, including the market segments, key drivers, and leading companies operating in the market.



Amino acids hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as they are essential for the growth and development of livestock. They are widely used in poultry feed products for improved quality and production.



The market for feed premix has been segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antibiotics, antioxidants, and others. Each segment serves a specific nutritional purpose, such as improving immunity or increasing productivity.



The consumption of amino acid feed premixes remains high globally, with the Asia Pacific region being the high-growth market for these premixes. Key markets such as China and India also benefit from the increase in domestic production of amino acids, particularly lysine, as they are available at lower costs.



The dry form of feed premix is preferred by manufacturers due to its enhanced stability, ease of handling and storage, and convenience of usage in a wide range of products. The Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the dry segment in 2020 due to the increase in demand for feed premixes in the feed industry and the growing trend of food fortification in countries such as India and China.



Poultry accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period, with the growth in poultry production and consumption driving the demand for quality meat. Feed premixes, such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, are essential for improving the quality and production of poultry.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the Feed premix. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), BEC Feed Solutions (Australia), DLG Group (Denmark), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Land O'Lakes (US), AB Agri Ltd. (UK).



