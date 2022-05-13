Feed Preservatives Market Is Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the report "Feed Preservatives Market by Type (Feed Acidifiers, Mold Inhibitors, Feed Antioxidants, Anticaking Agents), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Aquaculture), Feed Type (Compound Feed, Feed Premix, Feed Meal, Silage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is estimated to be valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027. Some of the reasons that are driving the growth of the feed preservatives market are increasing demand for meat consumption in developing countries, growth in livestock farming, increasing need to store feed for livestock, and growing application of livestock in the food industry.



The feed acidifiers segment accounts for the largest market share in the feed preservatives market



Based on type, feed acidifiers include different types of organic acids like citric acid, propionic acid, etc., and they inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria and different microbes for proper host nutrition by altering the pH. It is observed that gut health plays a crucial role in influencing the growth rate, feed efficiency, and quality of livestock. The demand for good quality meat products is promoting the demand for feed acidifiers.



The swine segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the feed preservatives market during the forecast period



Based on Livestock, the swine segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the feed preservatives market. Some of the reasons boosting the growth of this category are increasing demand for high-quality meat, shifting from regular swine to organic swine, and rising awareness about food concerns & healthy swine meat.



The other feed types segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the feed preservatives market during the forecast period



By feed type, the feed preservatives market is segmented into compound feed, feed premix, feed meal, silage, and other feed types. The other types include feed for mixed feeds and raw materials for other animals like calves, milk cows, and feedlot livestock. The modern feed is made by selecting and mixing the ingredients according to the livestock that retains nutritional values.



The Asia Pacific is the highest growing region in the feed preservatives market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of meat consumption and production. The developing economies such as China, Japan, and Malaysia, are contributing to the growing demand. High demand for meat and animal by-products, issues related to livestock infection, and other macro-economics changes such as food habits, increase in per-capita income, and rise in population are some of the factors fueling the demand for feed preservatives in the region.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), Nutreco NV (Netherlands), Alltech Inc. (US), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Novus International Inc. (US), DSM (Netherlands), Kemin Industries (US), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and among others.



