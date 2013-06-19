Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Feedwater Heaters for Nuclear Power - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Feedwater Heaters for Nuclear Power - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



latest report "Feedwater Heaters for Nuclear Power - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020" provides insight on the development of the global nuclear power industry and market analysis for feedwater heaters used in nuclear power market. The feedwater heaters market analysis include nuclear capacity additions, key drivers and restraints, and market size in terms of volume and value during 2006-2020 for key countries including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Russia, Ukraine, China, Japan and South Korea. In addition, feedwater heaters market analysis for the emerging nuclear countries are also covered in the report.



Scope



- Analysis of trends in the global nuclear power industry and demand for feedwater heaters in various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America

- Market volume and value of feedwater heaters used for commercial nuclear power reactors from 2006 to 2012 and forecast for nine years up until 2020

- Qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of feedwater heaters market

- Information on major market players such as Alstom Power SA, Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC, Foster Wheeler AG (Foster Wheeler), Balcke-Durr GmbH (Balcke-Durr) and Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc. (TEI)



Reasons to buy



- Gain up to date information and analysis about the global nuclear feedwater heaters market

- Identify key regions and countries that represent potential growth opportunities for the nuclear feedwater heaters market

- Facilitate decision making by understanding the opportunities presented by the feedwater heaters market

- Gain information about major players in the nuclear feedwater heaters market



Companies Mentioned



Alstom Power SA

Balcke-Durr GmbH

Foster Wheeler AG

Thermal Engineering International (USA) Incorporated

Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/104836/feedwater-heaters-for-nuclear-power-global-market-size-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html