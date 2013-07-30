Feel-Good Pop Group, Union 54, Uses New Single 'Boyz Klub' to Celebrate and Pay Tribute to Life's Underdogs.

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- While many pop, rock and hip-hop artists gear their music and lyrics towards profit, the unique work of Union 54 instead seeks to inspire and uplift its audience. Made up of Washington D.C.’s Isis Drew and Fay Love, the pop duo are making waves around the world with their unique brand of feel-good pop records.



Empowering their audience to embrace who they are and celebrate their individuality, the group’s unconventional yet substance-laden lyrics tackle the serious issues in society that many shy away from. ‘Boyz Klub’, their powerful new single, spreads the Union 54 message with gusto.



“You won’t find any industry-standard subject matter with us. Our music is based on coming from the perspective of the underdog. We want people to say ‘this is who I am, so deal with it because hating me is a big waste of energy’,” says Fay Love.



Continuing, “Our music hits society in the chest; tackling issues such as social equality, embracing individuality, sexism, racism, politics and the bullying epidemic.”



The group’s single is paving the way for the launch of the ‘Boyz Klub’ EP, due to be released in October of this year. Continuing their theme of standing up for the underdog through politically incorrect social commentary, the EP is being eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.



“While our subject matter is intense, we’ve worked diligently to ensure that our presentation is not. We want to buck the music industry trend and tackle issues many have been too afraid to put under the spotlight. Most artists are only concerned with record sales, whereas we are on the scene to spread our positive message and give a voice to millions who may be suffering in silence,” Love adds.



Critics praise the group for their ‘non-preachy’ approach - instead delivering their message through upbeat rock-pop riffs and catchy hip-hop beats. Resonating with today’s misunderstood youths and those disenfranchised with life, the Union 54 culture is set to rapidly spread across the nation.



“It’s vital that people listen to our music and acknowledge that their voices are being heard. We’re putting our best foot forward on behalf of society and encourage everyone to join us on the journey to freedom. Being an underdog is great - and we make the best of it through our energetic and fun pop records. This is music with substance - welcome to The Union!” Love concludes.



The ‘Boyz Klub’ single is available now on iTunes. Fans are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible and await further news of the group’s EP release.



The track’s official music video can be viewed here: http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RWVauoJn5Cs&feature=plcp



About Union 54

THE WORLDS MOST NOTORIOUS POP GROUP! Union 54 is a pop duo out of Washington DC; made up of Isis Drew and Fay Love. The group fills in a void in today’s music scene. What you hear from the group is totally surprising, in contrast to what you may be expecting. Sonically, the group makes "feel good pop records"; but lyrically, they are way outside of the status quo. Instead what they bring to the game is "high energy social music" (or what the group has deemed as "the soundtrack to freedom"). Though the subject matter may be heavy, Union 54's presentation is not. Says Fay, "basically, we say what people really want to say. Welcome to the Union!!!