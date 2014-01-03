Feel Handmade Seeks Kickstarter Support to Promote Their Eco-Luxury Handbags via Trade Shows

Ashville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Feel Handmade is ready for the next business step, they are ready to expand. In order to do so, they need to get the products into the hands of the wholesale buyers. They need them to feel the buttery soft leather and see the impeccable quality of each piece.



The only way to make this happen is to participate in trade shows. The cost of a NYC wholesale show is very high. Booth fee, shelving, lighting, signage, marketing materials, seasonal collection and travel expenses all get factored in. The rewards will launch the company into the exposure and awareness that it deserves.



Feel's mission is to hand make beautiful Earth conscious products while loving our creative process. They flow with the seasons gathering inspirations from nature to create their collections. Each handbag is built mindfully with hands, using eco-certified leather and sustainably sourced materials.



In a world flooded with mass produced products, Feel Handmade has a strong desire to stand out and show their unique personality...and sure there is a need for the simple jeans and T-shirt look. Feel designs with that in mind. They create beautiful templates for people to build their own eco-style, personalized by (or for) them. They can pick their style, color and bronze art to make their own unique statement.



This project will only be funded if at least$6,500 is pledged by Saturday Jan 18, 8:47pm EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1amh5Hb