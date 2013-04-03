Feel the Magic of Loose Screws Music and Their New Music Video

Muncie, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- It is said that music has a great healing power. The younger generation in the recent times is drawn more towards the band music culture and this has led to the emergence and development of some top-class music bands very popular worldwide. One such band is the Loose Screws that has become hot favorite among its fans for the awesome renditions the band members come up with in each of their Music Videos.



Listening to loose screws music always turns out to be a memorable experience for each and every listener because the Loose Screws Rap trio each time delivers a highly energetic power-packed performance. It is quite refreshing for fans to listen to Loose Screws band because they don’t keep themselves confined to one particular genre and therefore try to prove their versatility through their music by punching rock n’ roll, hip hop, pop with the rap style. The official website of the loose screws music band is www.loosescrewsmusic.com. Interested people by visiting the website can gather optimum information about the band and their music videos. Very recently Loose Screws has launched the latest music video single ‘I’m a Star’. The video is available on the YouTube and the Loose Screws Muncie Indiana based trio is very excited to declare the release of this new music video.



The band trio consists of three very talented members: Freeze, TannerMan and Bri-Z-ana. Bri-Z-ana is the female and a very talented vocalist in this band. Her pleasing voice and lucid vocals do a sort of balancing to the tremendous energy that the guys bring in to the tracks effortlessly. She had drawn inspiration from Legendary Blues & Jazz Singers like Eta James and Billie Holiday and also participated in singing contests and sang in choir in childhood. These all facts sharpened are singing skills.



Fans are so motivated by loose screws music because it always has something new; something creative to offer them with and thus Freeze, one of the guys in the band trio remarks, “Whenever I see or hear something creative, something people wouldn’t bother to look at, I’m thinking, how can I bring that in to my music”. Freeze was skilled at rapping and always wanted to explore the style more and more. TannerMan another guy is more comfortable with freestyle music but what makes the loose screws music immensely popular is that each band member perform from the bottom of their heart; they do it passionately, they love music, dream music and do not practice music for earning money.



“I can’t help rocking and dancing when I play the Loose Screws Music Videos” says a fan. For more info visit www.loosescrewsmusic.com



