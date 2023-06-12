Feeling Stuck in Unhelpful Patterns? Are Your Kids Having Meltdowns or Withdrawing Completely?

Kingsville, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- Host Lynn McLaughlin is joined by Margaret Boersma who points out that conflict is a natural part of family life, but finding peaceful resolutions is more than possible. Don't let anything stop you from supporting your children to thrive! We break down emotional barriers and learn practical techniques, games and activities that teach empathy, promote self-awareness and open the doors to building strong, healthy relationships. And that's not all - learn how to manage your own emotions, gain energy and time for your self-care.



"You are the most influential role model for your children. Imagine having acquired the grounding and skills to be graceful and calm in any situation," says Margaret Boersma.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145374/unstuck-and-thriving-unlocking-emotional-growth



About Margaret Boersma

Margaret Boersma is an expert in social and emotional intelligence with over 35 years of experience in education. As an educational consultant, trainer, and speaker, she helps families assimilate communication and leadership skills into their lives. Margaret's mission is to bring emotional intelligence to schools, families, and workplaces to enable them to flourish. She has co-authored a chapter in Brian Tracy's book, Emerge, and is currently working on her own book, The Dynamic Teaching Model. Margaret has trained teachers in various countries worldwide.



Visit Margaret at https://creativeeducationinaction.com to learn more.



About Lynn Mclaughlin

Lynn McLaughlin has served in many roles as an educator … Superintendent, Principal, Vice-Principal, Teacher, and Educational Consultant in a board of over 35,000 students. Lynn's professional speaking experiences have been local, provincial, and international. She is passionate about children's emotional well-being and what we as adults must do to ensure our children have the skills, mindset, and strategies to be successful and happy in today's world.



As a best-selling and award-winning author, Lynn has now teamed up with her niece, Amber Raymond, to co-author a children's book series titled, "The Power of Thought." Both are passionate about being proactive when it comes to children's mental health.



Lynn has hosted the podcast, Taking the Helm for over three years and is proud to bring the voices of others forward to learn and with and from. Dedicated to community causes, Lynn is a member of 100 Women Who Care Windsor/Essex and is a Rotarian. As a brain tumour survivor, she works tirelessly to support the goals of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.



About Taking the Helm

Wednesdays 7 am PST on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel



Our kids and youth are in crisis. Lynn's current mission is to empower children by helping them discover the essential steppingstones they need to strengthen their emotional well-being. When we cultivate confidence, empathy, responsibility, and self-awareness in children, we equip them with the skills to regulate their emotions in a positive way. Our children deserve to be emotionally healthy as they grow through youth into adulthood. Its in our hands as adults and need to learn and model these behaviors for our children and incorporate them into our own daily lives, imagine the synergy we can create! We have become accustomed to waiting for symptoms before we seek help, both emotionally and physically. It's time to change our way of thinking from reactive to proactive. Let's learn what we need to so kids growing up have skills and strategies to use for life, in this very challenging world.



