Feelingirldress.com Announces New Releases in Women's Clothing and Shapewear

Huli, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Feelingirldress.com is pleased to announce the latest releases across product categories. Customers can now choose Feelingirldress plus size shapewear bodysuits which includes waist trainers, butt lift shapers, body shapers, sweat waist trainers, different types of underbust and overbust corsets, and many more. Made up of luxurious and comfortable fabrics, the body shapers featured here are designed to accentuate the sensuality of being a woman. The prices at which the products offered here are worth the splurge and customers will sure check out of the store with quite a few items in their cart. Choose the feelingirldress.com plus size shapewear which smooth, sensuous, luxurious, seamless and most importantly elegant.



The store also added some great products to the Fashion cheap trendy women's clothing. Women love to dress up. They love to stock up their wardrobes with the ongoing trends to be party ready at any given point in a year. With the upcoming festive season soon approaching, it is but time to upgrade the closets with the trending designs. From the most basic tees to special occasion blouses, tank tops to crop tops, tunics to kimonos, the apparels featured here are stylish, comfortable and makes a woman feel totally inspiring. All the products are carefully curated here to help customers with a perfect fit with every product they order. With over 4000



To shop for shapewear and for fashion cheap trendy women's clothing visit our website.



About Feelingirldress.com



Feelingirldress.com is a company that manufactures and supplies women's clothing. Started in 2011, the company is involved in design, research & development, production & sales and a cross border e-commerce retailer. The store features corsets, shapewear, chemises, babydolls, adult costumes, bikini sets and many more.



Media Contact

Feelingirldress.com

Website: https://www.feelingirldress.com