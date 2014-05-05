Feldman Feldman & Associates, Ranked Seventh on Community BuzzFeed, Announces the Top Ten Firms for Immigration Lawyer in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Feldman Feldman & Associates, ranked seventh on Community BuzzFeed, has recently announced the list of the top ten firms for immigration lawyer in San Diego. After a long survey, it has been decided that because the company deals with an abundance of cases, it ranked seventh; the cases range from H-1b to EB-5, green cards, E-2 visas, I-140, deportation and many others. They strongly realize how important a case can be for an individual, as a result, they handle them promptly and properly.



Humility is the best word that accurately reflects the attitude and personality of the attorneys and managing director of the company. Lynne Feldman was interviewed by The Levity Ball about her law firm, life, lawyers in general, what grinds her work, and more.



The law firm has successfully handled over 10,000 cases covering essentially every immigration category and is renowned for representing businesses and individuals. Also, their experienced and qualified immigration attorneys are experts in advising how a foreign national can legally live and work in the United States.



Feldman Feldman & Associates, acknowledged as the best USA immigration lawyer in San Diego, CA provides regular updates on all their cases, even if nothing new is happening to inform clients that their cases are always monitored. Besides this, a spokesperson from the company mentioned some information about immigration, “Anyone who is born in the United States is a U.S. Citizen. Additionally, anyone who had a United States Citizen parent or a grandparent may potentially derive (inherit) citizenship from them. If a foreign national cannot derive citizenship, then he or she must first become a permanent resident. After five years of permanent residency (or three in the case of marriage to a U.S. Citizen), a permanent resident is eligible to apply for citizenship.”



About Feldman Feldman & Associates

Feldman Feldman & Associates, PC is an immigration law firm located in San Diego, California. The firm’s experienced immigration attorneys combine top-notch legal expertise with excellent client service in all areas of immigration law. Moreover, the immigration attorneys and staff at Feldman Feldman & Associates, PC is passionate about helping clients achieve their immigration goals. All attorneys at the law firm are members of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).



For more information, please visit- http://www.immigrateme.com/.