Feldspar And Nepheline Syenite Market - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis 2011 - 2017

Nepheline Syenite is a type of igneous rock which is formed out of molten magma in the absence of silica. It is similar to granite and constitutes three types of minerals which are the microcline form of feldspar, the albite form of feldspar and nepheline. Their percentage varies - microline constitutes 24.2%, nepheline 21.8% and albite 54% respectively.



Owing to the increase in demand from major markets such as filters, glass, adhesives and ceramics, the feldspar and nepheline syenite market is estimated to reach 14.1 million tons in 2017. The feldspar market leaders in 2011 - Italy and Turkey produced a noticeable 10.3 million tons. Feldspar reserves are prominently found in the Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal and in the Indian regions. Compliance with hygiene standards practiced in industries and environmental regulations are some of the important characteristics of these compounds which are fuelling its market. This compliance helps the feldspar and nepheline market to acquire strong support from the government as well.



The EPA continuously hampers the coating industry market by amending new policies, which have eased off through the advent of feldspar and nepheline syenite. The refractive index of nepheline syenite is low and it can be used as alternatives to other clear binders such as epoxies, polyurethanes, nitrocellulose and alkyds.Nepheline syenite has zero volatile organic compounds, thereby complying with environmental regulations. Thus nepheline syenite is recommended in the production of solid and powder coating uses.



Major players include Unimin Corp. which is the largest producer of nepheline syenite, Gimpex Ltd., Gruppo Minerali Maffei SPA, The Feldspar Corp.,I – Minerals Inc., Eczacibasi Esan, Incusa Industrias Del Cuarzo S.A, Imerys SA, , Matel Hammadde Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ô, Micronized Group, Monto Minerals Limited, Pacer Corporation, Sibelco Nordic AS and Zemex Industrial Minerals.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



