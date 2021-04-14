Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for feldspar has been registering substantially high growth over the past decade, driven by expanding production facilities and increasing number of new entrants in the flat glass manufacturing industry and increasing production of automotive vehicles in developed and developing countries. Increasing demand for glass and ceramic from various end-use industries is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global feldspar market.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Feldspar market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In December 2020, Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. announced signing of a definitive agreement to grant CAVU Mining Corp. an exclusive option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Company's 3,070-hectare Kitimat Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The property is rich is various mineral resources such as gold, copper, feldspar, etc.

The plagioclase feldspar segment is expected to register a moderate revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for glass and ceramics products.

Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue CAGR among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Market growth is mainly driven by presence of major glass manufacturing and ceramics producing companies in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, EczacÄ±baÅŸÄ± Holding A.Åž., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals.



Feldspar Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Plagioclase Feldspar

K-Feldspar



Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline



End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Glass Industry

Ceramics Industry

Fillers

Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Feldspar market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Feldspar market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Feldspar market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Feldspar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Feldspar Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for feldspar in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Feldspar Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Plagioclase Feldspar

5.1.2. K-Feldspar



Chapter 6. Feldspar Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

6.1. Marketing Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Online

6.1.2. Offline



CONTINUED..!!



