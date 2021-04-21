Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for feldspar has been registering substantially high growth over the past decade, driven by expanding production facilities and increasing number of new entrants in the flat glass manufacturing industry and increasing production of automotive vehicles in developed and developing countries. Increasing demand for glass and ceramic from various end-use industries is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global feldspar market.



The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Feldspar market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Feldspar market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.



Some Key Findings in the Report:

In December 2020, Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. announced signing of a definitive agreement to grant CAVU Mining Corp. an exclusive option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Company's 3,070-hectare Kitimat Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The property is rich is various mineral resources such as gold, copper, feldspar, etc.

The plagioclase feldspar segment is expected to register a moderate revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for glass and ceramics products.

Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue CAGR among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Market growth is mainly driven by presence of major glass manufacturing and ceramics producing companies in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, EczacÄ±baÅŸÄ± Holding A.Åž., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals.



The report on global Feldspar market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Plagioclase Feldspar

K-Feldspar



Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline



End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Glass Industry

Ceramics Industry

Fillers

Others



Feldspar Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Feldspar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Feldspar Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for feldspar in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Feldspar Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Feldspar Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Feldspar Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 8. Global Feldspar Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continued…