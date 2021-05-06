Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for feldspar has been registering substantially high growth over the past decade, driven by expanding production facilities and increasing number of new entrants in the flat glass manufacturing industry and increasing production of automotive vehicles in developed and developing countries. Increasing demand for glass and ceramic from various end-use industries is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global feldspar market.



The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In December 2020, Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. announced signing of a definitive agreement to grant CAVU Mining Corp. an exclusive option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Company's 3,070-hectare Kitimat Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The property is rich is various mineral resources such as gold, copper, feldspar, etc.

The plagioclase feldspar segment is expected to register a moderate revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for glass and ceramics products.

Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue CAGR among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Market growth is mainly driven by presence of major glass manufacturing and ceramics producing companies in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, EczacÄ±baÅŸÄ± Holding A.Åž., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals.



Feldspar Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Plagioclase Feldspar

K-Feldspar



Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline



End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Glass Industry

Ceramics Industry

Fillers

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Feldspar market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Feldspar market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



