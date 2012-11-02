Centurion, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Nativa is known in the alternative and health market for providing a variety of supplements, vitamins and minerals for healthy living. Nativa are also the manufacturers of the Femagene range which is specially designed for a woman’s intimate hygiene needs and have added an intimate personal lubricant to its range.



The formulation of new Femagene Intimate Personal Lubricant is water based and pH balanced in line with the body. It provides a long lasting hydrating and moisturizing application to the common problem of vaginal dryness.



According to Dr Johann Lemmer, the principal of the Academy of Sexology and a practising Sexologist at Pretoria East Hospital*, there are stages in a woman’s life when such dryness occurs.



Dr Johann Lemmer is the founder of Sexology SA and the principal of the Academy of Sexology. He is a practicing Sexologist at Pretoria East Hospital. www.sexology.co.za He says, “Vaginal dryness is common if the woman is taking birth control pills or certain drugs, if she is pregnant or has diabetes, at certain times during her menstrual cycle, during and after menopause and in stressful situations”.



“Remember that a woman’s concerns are different to a man’s. She takes a lot of time to ‘heat up’ and lubrication is helpful as it enhances arousal and removes her fear of injury especially if her man does not wait for her to be ready”, he says. He adds that lubrication support also adds to her comfort if her man is using a condom.



New packaging for Femagene Romance



Femagene Romance, a formulation which assists women to rekindle their feelings and actions of passion, has been repackaged in line with the rest of the Femagene vaginal care range. This is one of the biggest sellers on Nativa’s website, causing Brand Manager Carla Botha to comment that South African women appear to take their romantic lives very seriously.



“Whatever is causing their reduced sex drive, women are using this combination of vitamins and minerals, amino acids and plant actives to help them to return to their normal loving selves”, she says. “Hormonal imbalances are often implicated in a reduced sex drive in women the slightest change in testosterone levels, which in women are in much lower concentrations than in men, can cause a noticeable change in sexual desire. It is testosterone which stimulates the release of dopamine in the brain and dopamine is essential for triggering images of sexual desire”, she says.



Carla adds that medication interactions or side-effects could also have a detrimental effect on libido, as can oestrogen replacement therapy or oral contraceptives.



Dealing with a diminished sex drive

The sex drive of females is more sensitive to psychological, environmental and physical influences than that of males. Psychological causes of a diminished sex drive include depression, boredom, adolescent or childhood trauma, stress brought on by having too much to do and worries about work, family or finances. Being overwhelmed with anxiety can cause sex to be the farthest thing on a woman’s mind and so eradicating stress is the first step in rekindling her sexual spark. Healthy living also has an effect on a woman’s sex drive. Exercise, energy boosters and certain vitamins and supplements are helpful in this regard.



Dietary recommendations include eating foods with high levels of the amino acid l-arginine such as chocolate, almonds and peanuts. Foods such as chicken, turkey, fish and dairy products contain the amino acid l-tyrosine which also enhances dopamine production and therefore improve sexual desire. The old remedy of eating oysters, which are high in zinc and tyrosine, still holds true.



Actives in Femagene Romance’s formula



Each Femagene Romance tablet contains:

Vitamin B1 15 mg

Vitamin B2 15 mg

Niacin 15 mg

Calcium Pantothenate 25 mg

Vitamin B6 15 mg

Vitamin B12 15 mcg

Folic Acid 200 mcg

Biotin 15 mcg

Inositol 15 mg

Choline 110 mg

Zinc 5 mg

L-Arginine 250 mg

L-Tyrosine 100 mg

Siberian Ginseng 50 mg

Nettle Extract 50 mg

Sarsaparilla 25 mg



- B-vitamins for energy production, to nourish the nervous system and to alleviate depression and anxiety.

- Folic acid to assist the body to improve the reproductive function and counter depression and anxiety.

- Zinc is a mineral essential for testosterone production. It plays a part in the proper growth and development of the reproductive organs and possesses well known anti-viral properties.

- Arginine is an amino acid which plays an important role in the production of growth hormone, making it essential for sexual maturity.

- Tyrosine is an amino acid which is a precursor to neurotransmitters. It plays an important role in assisting the body to regulate mood and to counter depression.

- Siberian Ginseng is a herb which plays an important role in the production of testosterone. It assists the body in countering stress, boosting stamina and allowing for more efficient release of hormones. Its ability to balance neurotransmitters helps as a mood enhancer.

- Nettle assists the body to keep testosterone in an active form.

- Sarsaparilla plays an important role in the stimulation of testosterone production which assists in restoring sexual desire. It also promotes increased blood flow to the genital area.



