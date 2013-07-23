Female Cancer Survivors Have More Frequent and Severe Hot Flashes During Menopause Reports K Sharpton

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Beating cancer is something anyone should be proud of. Every day, women all over the world battle ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and hundreds of other types of cancers. Many women win these battles and go on to live healthy, happy lives.



Recent research has revealed that female cancer survivors experience more frequent and severe hot flashes during menopause. Women’s health researchers from the University of Melbourne and the University of Western Australia collected data from over 1000 women between 2003 and 2010. That research was only recently published and revealed that female cancer survivors were more likely to experience hot flashes that were not only more severe than their non-cancer-surviving counterparts, but they were also more frequent.



Specifically, 76% of cancer survivors reported recurrent hot flashes compared to 54% of women who had never had cancer. Cancer survivors were also significantly more likely to report having 10 or more hot flashes within 24 hours of being surveyed.



Health care analyst Katie Sharpton weighed in on the issue:



“Cancer is still one of the world’s most mysterious diseases, and we’re learning more about cancer every year. This latest surprising development provides valuable insight into cancer’s long-term effects on the body and could help guide medical research going forward. In 2007, there were 6.3 million women in the U.S. alone who were cancer survivors, and this research will help future women deal with one of the most difficult stages of a mature adult woman’s life.”



It’s not all bad news for cancer survivors going through menopause: according to the study, female cancer survivors were less likely to experience mood swings, irritability, and sadness as they went through menopause. Overall, female cancer survivors also reported better social and family wellbeing as they underwent menopause.



In other words, these women enjoyed better overall mental health during menopause:



“Surviving cancer is something that obviously stays with a woman for life. This latest research shows that female cancer survivors have unique advantages and disadvantages over other women going through menopause. The information gathered from this study, while a small sample, will help guide menopause research going forward while also helping women deal with the most uncomfortable effects of menopause.”



Women who experience hot flashes during menopause often turn to the pharmaceutical industry for assistance. Today, a wide range of hormone-based products and pain control products are available to help women deal with the effects of menopause, such as the products found at http://hotflashesremedy.com



About Katie Sharpton

Katie Sharpton is a health care industry analyst who specializes in menopause treatment products. Sharpton’s analysis is highly-regarded in industry circles around the world.