Female Facial Plastic Surgeon Los Angeles Dr. Sarmela Sunder Releases New Video on Blog

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Dr. Sarmela Sunder, a female facial plastic surgeon Los Angeles area specialist, recently released a new video featured on her blog. Highlighting her impressive training and background, the video illustrates Dr. Sunder's passion in working with clients to give them back their confidence in their appearance.



According to Dr. Sunder, "One of the questions that I always get asked by my patients is why did I chose facial plastic surgery. And I think the most important reason I chose this field is because I really enjoy the unique relationship that I have with my patients. It’s really a privilege to be able to help a person find an inner confidence that they didn’t seem to have because they were insecure about a feature on their face."



Dr. Sunder received her undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University and received medical training at Cornell University. She completed a general surgery internship at Stanford University, followed by a residency in head and neck surgery. Dr. Sunder was also mentored by world-renowned facial plastic surgeon Vito Cortella, MD when she completed a fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in upstate New York.



As a female plastic surgeon Los Angeles area doctor, Dr. Sunder works from three locations in Beverly Hills, Encino and Agoura Hills to enable her to work with clients from a variety of locations in California. Coming from a woman's perspective, she offers patients a unique experience to assist them in their desire to improve their appearance. Offering both surgical and non-surgical procedures, Dr. Sunder offers expertise in facial and neck plastic surgery customized specifically to patient's goals and hopes.



Dr. Sunder adds, "I also have a lot of patients who are younger men or women who are insecure about a certain feature and feel that that might be something that they want addressed, and so it’s really a privilege of mine to be able to help someone to achieve that inner confidence and gain that confidence back."



About Sarmela Sunder, MD

Dr. Sarmela Sunder is a board certified and fellowship trained surgeon specializing in facial plastic surgery in the Los Angeles Area. She dedicated years of training to the face and neck, knowing that a surgeon should properly focus on one field in order to be truly exceptional. Her extensive training combined with her innate sense for aesthetics gives her a distinctive approach for patient counseling and management, which she provides at three locations in the Los Angeles area. For more information, visit http://www.sunderplasticsurgery.com