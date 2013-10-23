Female Facial Plastic Surgeon Los Angeles Residents Trust Releases Videos About Modern Procedures

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Sunder Plastic Surgery, the trusted female facial plastic surgeon Los Angeles residents rely on for all their facial beautification needs, recently announced that their practice has released three new videos that will help women who are considering having facial plastic surgery to make informed decisions about the type of treatment that will suit them best. The videos focus on why it is important to use a board certified facial plastic surgeon, the differences between a facelift and a necklift, and the specific parts of the face and neck that facelifts address.



Dr. Sunder is committed to excellence in her profession and has received some of the highest-quality education and training available in her field. She graduated with honors from Johns Hopkins University and later attended the world-renown Cornell Medical College, where she performed groundbreaking research and published several papers in leading scientific journals. Dr. Sunder’s success in medical school led her to an elite residency program at Stanford University that gave her the opportunity to serve as chief resident and complete internships in general surgery as well as otolaryngology-head and neck surgery.



Because even small changes to a person’s appearance can have major impacts on their life, the decision to have plastic surgery is one that should be made with a significant amount of thought and care. Dr. Sunder always keeps her patients’ best interests and happiness in mind, and she places a great deal of importance on listening to and understanding the perspectives of anyone who visits her office. “I love my nose! I highly recommend Dr. Sunder. She really spent a lot of time describing the surgery with me and putting me at ease about the procedure. She made sure all my questions were answered,” a testimonial on the Sunder Plastic Surgery website stated.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about the ways in which plastic surgery can help improve her appearance and state of mind is invited to call and schedule a consultation or visit the website of the best female facelift plastic surgeon Los Angeles has to offer, Dr. Sarmela Sunder. The website contains an abundance of information regarding all varieties of facial treatments, including rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, brow and forehead lifts, facelifts, mid-facelifts, neck liposuction, otoplasty (ear pinning), cheek augmentation and scar revision. For a detailed comparison between necklift vs facelift Los Angeles based Sunder Plastic Surgery’s website provides all the necessary information.



About Sunder Plastic Surgery

Female Facial Plastic Surgeon Sarmela Sunder, MD. Dr. Sarmela Sunder is a board certified and fellowship trained surgeon specializing in facial plastic surgery in the Los Angeles Area. Dr. Sunder believes that people should put your best face forward. She dedicated years of training to the face and neck, knowing that a surgeon should properly focus on one field in order to be truly exceptional. Her extensive training combined with her innate sense for aesthetics gives her a distinctive approach for patient counseling and management. Additionally, Dr. Sunder represents a woman's perspective, allowing her to offer her patients a unique and exclusive experience. Dr. Sunder has three locations she sees clients from: Beverly Hills, Encino and Agoura Hills allowing her to service the following areas… Beverly Hills, Malibu, Burbank, Glendale, Van Nuys, Panorama City, Newbury Park, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Encino, Reseda, Northridge, Tarzana, Canoga Park, San Fernando, West Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, Oak Park, Westlake Village, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Valley Village, Valley Glen, Simi Valley, Sun Valley, Valencia, Santa Clarita, Woodland Hills, Granada Hills, Camarillo and Chatsworth. For more information, please visit http://sunderplasticsurgery.com.