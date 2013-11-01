Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder. Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder.

- A review of the Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



NexMed, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lipocine Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145352/female-hypoactive-sexual-desire-disorder-pipeline-review-h2-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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