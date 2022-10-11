Female Sex Toys Market Is Booming Worldwide : Reckitt Benckiser, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight, Okamoto Industries

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Female Sex Toys Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Female Sex Toys market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

BMS Factory (Canada), California Exotic (United States), Church & Dwight (United States), LELO (Sweden), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), WOW Tech (Germany), Adam & Eve (United States), Ansell Healthcare (Belgium), Doc Johnson (United States), Okamoto Industries (Japan)



Definition:

A sex toy is an external object, used to stimulate and increase the sexual pleasure of users, thereby leading to sexual satisfaction. Female sex toys include sophisticated and high-end sexual pleasure products, such as vibrators, dildos, and many others. These toys are commercially available on the online platform. The rise in disposable income and the strong presence of online platforms are some of the key factors driving the demand for the market. According to a report, during the lockdown sex toy sales in the Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja shot up.



Market Opportunities:

- High Exposure through the Internet and Media, Prompting Consumers to Buy Them for Completing Their Sexual Pleasures

- The Advent of Wearable Technology



Market Trend:

- Adult Vibrator and Massager Are Most Widely Used Sex Toys



Market Drivers:

- Mainstream Exposure to Sex Toys and Easy Usage

- Increasing Consumer Awareness for Sexual Pleasure and Tremendous Growth of E-Commerce



The Global Female Sex Toys Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dildos, Vibrators, Bullets & Eggs, Sex machines, Clitoral Pump, Others), Sales Channel (Online (Manufacturers Portal, Ecommerce Websites), Offline (Retail Outlets, Pharmacy, Specialty Stores, Other)), Material (ABS, Jelly Rubber, Latex, Faux Leather, Others)



Global Female Sex Toys market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



