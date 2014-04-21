FemaleFitnessPlus Reviews the Venus Factor Women Weight Loss Program by John Barban

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- In today’s society everyone seems to think a magic pill will automatically burn fat. As a results supplement store have spread throughout the US. Unfortunately, many people are sold ineffective supplements which have the highest profit margins for the store. Instead of wasting time, energy and money on expensive fat loss alternatives, check out The Venus Factor, the program designed to make fat loss simple for women.



This system was specially formulated to help women who are losing all help with losing weight. John Barban designed this program in such a way that it provides transformation to whole body muscles and provide sexy looking body figure. It gives instant, online access to a simple, step-by-step 12-week system how to quickly and easily lose weight and tone a sculpted, fat free body using a combination of nutrition and fun female fat loss workouts. The simple, easy to follow techniques described in this fat Loss System will give women long-lasting results. Women have lost 15 pounds in only a month, dropped over 12% body fat and completely transformed their bodies.



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Many women who struggle with eating, weight and body image spend inordinate amounts of energy trying to change their appearance. They make their bodies their life’s work; they put their lives on hold “waiting to be thin.”The most effective way to lose weight and maintain weight-loss over time is to monitor calorie intake, follow a healthy balanced diet, and be physically active. Venus Factor Fat Loss System was developed by John Barban to help women accelerate their fat lass progress. It has helped hundred of women burn fat quickly and safely.



This fat loss system has been developed by an expert and uses new, unique complete exercise tips, nutritional guidelines, simple lifestyle changes, and alternative approaches to attain the perfect body shape and weight, staying toned and sexy. It’s an all-natural, all-healthy, 100% proven slimming formula and news of the miraculous product has spread around the world like wildfire. Healthy eating is not about strict nutrition philosophies, staying unrealistically thin, or depriving for the most craved food. Rather, it’s about feeling great, having more energy, stabilizing mood, and keeping body as healthy as possible.



The Venus Factor is a smart eating guide based on tips and resources for planning a well-balanced and healthy diet that provides a woman's body the right nutrients and correct eating habits which contribute to an active lifestyle, greater amount of energy and a healthier longer life. It also comprises of tips to keep women motivated, healthy, and focused.



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The Venus Factor is a complete guide comprising of easy exercises, fitness tips and muscle building techniques with step-by-step instructions on how to execute them easily in home without the urge of hitting a gym.



This effective weight loss program consists of the main manual, The Body Centric Eating Guide and The 12 week Workout guide. The main manual allows resolving Ideal Venus Index Ratio and specifying weather the user needs to gain or lose few pounds to attain it. The Body Centric Guide consists of the meal plans which are put together with food choices that will suit all tastes. These plans include information about calories and quantities, so that one can plan exactly what they eat during the day to suit their metabolism and their nutritional requirements.



The Venus Factor transformation program is so effective in large part because it focuses on increasing women's metabolism - not just during exercise, but all of the time. The training part of the program focuses on short bouts of intense exercise rather than long periods of continuous steady-state cardio. The workout plan is divided into four sets, which can be performed three times in a week. There is a video demonstration of exercises that will be helpful in conducting the workout effectively. The workouts also help to tone and sculpt the muscles as well, mostly through resistance training.



The Venus Program is one of the absolute best workouts for women out there. It is scientifically proven to burn fat and replace it with lean, sexy muscle. It is scientifically proven to increase their metabolism so they can burn through more calories without sacrificing the foods that they love to eat. Women have lost up to 15 pounds in only a month! Whats even more amazing is that they eat more, feel great, and keep the weight off long-term.



About The Official Website: www.VenusFactor.com

Venus Factor offers them a video series, picture demonstrations, e-book, and a lifetime of updates for a low one time investment. It is designed for the modern day woman with a busy life and a lot of responsibilities. It is designed for the woman who cares about her body and her health but can’t dedicate every spare second to training and also for the woman who is interested and invested in healthy eating without sacrificing the occasional snack or treat. Women are guaranteed that the system will work for them and this is supported by 60-day money back guarantee.