Description



This report focuses on Feminine Care Products volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feminine Care Products market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis



The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Global Feminine Care Products Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.



Segment by Type, the Feminine Care Products market is segmented into



Disposable Sanitary Napkin

Menstrual Cups



Segment by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others



Regional Description



In order to understand the different consumers in the global market, this study analyzed and compared the different key players in the global space. It classified the apparent consumption of the product/services in various regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. This report extrapolated the data and reported threats and opportunities which will prevail in the industry in the upcoming years. Furthermore, this report profiled each of the key players in the above-mentioned regions based on their growth rate, production capacity and revenue generation.



Method of Research



The data was collected by identifying the audience and then employing primary methods such as questionnaires, focus groups and interviews. Furthermore, secondary methods, such as data collection through financial and other statistical reports were also utilized.



The method of analysis employed in this report was qualitative and quantitative analysis. The statistical data was analyzed through quantitative methods. Whereas, the data from the interviews and focus groups was analyzed using qualitative analysis. The inferences drawn were implemented in the frameworks such as PESTEL analysis, Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis. The results drawn from these frameworks were used to dictate the future trends of the Feminine Care Products industry.



Table of Contents



1 Feminine Care Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Feminine Care Products

1.2 Feminine Care Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Feminine Care Products Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Disposable Sanitary Napkin

1.2.3 Menstrual Cups

1.3 Feminine Care Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Feminine Care Products Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Store

1.3.4 Online Sales

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Feminine Care Products Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Feminine Care Products Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Feminine Care Products Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Feminine Care Products Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026



6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feminine Care Products Business

6.1 Procter & Gamble

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Procter & Gamble Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Procter & Gamble Products Offered

6.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

6.2 Kimberly-Clark

6.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Kimberly-Clark Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Products Offered

6.2.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

6.3 Unicharm

6.3.1 Unicharm Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Unicharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Unicharm Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Unicharm Products Offered

6.3.5 Unicharm Recent Development

6.4 Hengan

6.4.1 Hengan Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Hengan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hengan Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hengan Products Offered

6.4.5 Hengan Recent Development

6.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.6 Essity

6.6.1 Essity Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Essity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Essity Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Essity Products Offered

6.6.5 Essity Recent Development

6.7 Kingdom Healthcare

6.6.1 Kingdom Healthcare Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Kingdom Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Kingdom Healthcare Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kingdom Healthcare Products Offered

6.7.5 Kingdom Healthcare Recent Development

6.8 Kao Corporation

6.8.1 Kao Corporation Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Kao Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kao Corporation Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kao Corporation Products Offered

6.8.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

6.9 Jieling

6.9.1 Jieling Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Jieling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Jieling Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Jieling Products Offered

6.9.5 Jieling Recent Development

6.10 Edgewell Personal Care Company

6.10.1 Edgewell Personal Care Company Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Edgewell Personal Care Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Edgewell Personal Care Company Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Edgewell Personal Care Company Products Offered

6.10.5 Edgewell Personal Care Company Recent Development

6.11 Elleair

6.11.1 Elleair Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Elleair Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Elleair Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Elleair Products Offered

6.11.5 Elleair Recent Development

6.12 KleanNara

6.12.1 KleanNara Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 KleanNara Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 KleanNara Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 KleanNara Products Offered

6.12.5 KleanNara Recent Development

6.13 Ontex International

6.13.1 Ontex International Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Ontex International Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Ontex International Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Ontex International Products Offered

6.13.5 Ontex International Recent Development

6.14 Corman SpA

6.14.1 Corman SpA Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Corman SpA Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Corman SpA Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Corman SpA Products Offered

6.14.5 Corman SpA Recent Development

6.15 Bjbest

6.15.1 Bjbest Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Bjbest Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Bjbest Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Bjbest Products Offered

6.15.5 Bjbest Recent Development

6.16 Diva

6.16.1 Diva Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Diva Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Diva Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Diva Products Offered

6.16.5 Diva Recent Development

6.17 IrisCup

6.17.1 IrisCup Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 IrisCup Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 IrisCup Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 IrisCup Products Offered

6.17.5 IrisCup Recent Development

6.18 The Keeper

6.18.1 The Keeper Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 The Keeper Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 The Keeper Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 The Keeper Products Offered

6.18.5 The Keeper Recent Development

6.19 MeLuna

6.19.1 MeLuna Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 MeLuna Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 MeLuna Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 MeLuna Products Offered

6.19.5 MeLuna Recent Development

6.20 Anigan

6.20.1 Anigan Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Anigan Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Anigan Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Anigan Products Offered

6.20.5 Anigan Recent Development

6.21 Femmycycle

6.21.1 Femmycycle Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Femmycycle Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Femmycycle Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Femmycycle Products Offered

6.21.5 Femmycycle Recent Development

6.22 Lunette

6.22.1 Lunette Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Lunette Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Lunette Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Lunette Products Offered

6.22.5 Lunette Recent Development

6.23 Mooncup (UK)

6.23.1 Mooncup (UK) Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Mooncup (UK) Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Mooncup (UK) Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Mooncup (UK) Products Offered

6.23.5 Mooncup (UK) Recent Development

6.24 The Flex Company

6.24.1 The Flex Company Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 The Flex Company Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 The Flex Company Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 The Flex Company Products Offered

6.24.5 The Flex Company Recent Development

6.25 Yuuki

6.25.1 Yuuki Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.25.2 Yuuki Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Yuuki Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Yuuki Products Offered

6.25.5 Yuuki Recent Development

6.26 LadyCup

6.26.1 LadyCup Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.26.2 LadyCup Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 LadyCup Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 LadyCup Products Offered

6.26.5 LadyCup Recent Development

6.27 FemmeCup

6.27.1 FemmeCup Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.27.2 FemmeCup Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 FemmeCup Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 FemmeCup Products Offered

6.27.5 FemmeCup Recent Development

6.28 Ruby Life

6.28.1 Ruby Life Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.28.2 Ruby Life Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 Ruby Life Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Ruby Life Products Offered

6.28.5 Ruby Life Recent Development

6.29 LifeCup

6.29.1 LifeCup Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.29.2 LifeCup Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.29.3 LifeCup Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 LifeCup Products Offered

6.29.5 LifeCup Recent Development

6.30 Monzcare

6.30.1 Monzcare Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.30.2 Monzcare Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.30.3 Monzcare Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.30.4 Monzcare Products Offered

6.30.5 Monzcare Recent Development

6.31 Lena Cup

6.31.1 Lena Cup Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.31.2 Lena Cup Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.31.3 Lena Cup Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.31.4 Lena Cup Products Offered

6.31.5 Lena Cup Recent Development

6.32 SckoonCup

6.32.1 SckoonCup Feminine Care Products Production Sites and Area Served

6.32.2 SckoonCup Feminine Care Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.32.3 SckoonCup Feminine Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.32.4 SckoonCup Products Offered

6.32.5 SckoonCup Recent Development



Continued...



