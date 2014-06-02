New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Feminine Hygiene in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers pads, tampons and liners and other feminine hygiene products. It excludes adult diapers and incontinence products. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumers. Market size for Feminine Hygiene in India is given in INR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Pads/towels
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Others
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