Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Feminine Hygiene Products Market Overview:



During the forecast period of 2020-2027, the global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach USD 31.51 billion from USD 20.70 billion in 2019. Feminine hygiene products industry will observe market growth of 6.1% CAGR. Feminine hygiene products are useful in female personal care mainly during menstruation and vaginal discharge. The most common feminine hygiene products are menstrual cups, sanitary napkins or towels, period panties, tampons, and pantyliners. The products that are used to clean the vulva and vagina are also recognized as feminine hygiene products including feminine wipes and douches. These products are either disposable such as pantyliners, tampons, and napkins or reusable such as period panties, menstrual cups, and sponges. No doubt their being helpful but may cause infections and health risks too.



Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/409



Top Companies Profiled in Feminine Hygiene Products Market Research Report Include:



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, the Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.



Feminine Hygiene Products Market Drivers



The feminine hygiene products market growth is driven by various factors including the rising women population, health and hygiene awareness, and encouraging government awareness. In the developed countries, the demand for high-quality hygiene products is rising propelling the global feminine hygiene market growth. Various government initiatives supporting female hygiene products are boosting the market growth significantly.



Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market on the basis of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:



- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Sanitary Napkins

o Panty Liners

o Tampons

o Menstrual Cups

o Others



- Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Disposable

o Reusable



- Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Online

o Offline



Check Feminine Hygiene Products Market Study Report Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/409



Feminine Hygiene Products Market Regional Outlook



Attributing to the constantly growing population, the Asia Pacific region is projected to boost at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Various key players in the feminine hygiene products market are launching personal care products. In terms of consumption, China is the second-largest region for feminine hygiene products, U.S. being in the lead.



- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

o Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market



Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing female population

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness about feminine hygiene

4.2.2.3. Rise in the level of disposable income

4.2.2.4. Supporting government initiatives

4.2.2.5. Growing demand in the APAC region

4.2.2.6. Rising novelties in the products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Health issues linked with conventional products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Feminine Hygiene Products Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Sanitary Napkins

5.1.2. Panty Liners

5.1.3. Tampons

5.1.4. Menstrual Cups

5.1.5. Others



Analyse our Complete Table of Contents@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market/toc



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Insights into Other Published Reports From Emergen Research:



Healthcare IT Integration Market Size to Reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027 | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report



Ambulatory EHR Market Size to Reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027 | Rise in Adoption of Healthcare Intranet technologies (HCITs) in Healthcare Industry will Drive the Market Growth



Cold Plasma Market Size to Reach USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027 | North America Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Cold Plasma Industry in 2019



Membrane Bioreactor Market Size to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 | Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Discharge of Industrial Wastewater will Drive the Market Growth



Industrial Lubricants Market Size to Reach USD 75.23 Billion by 2027 | Wind Energy Industry and Expansion of the Cold Chain Industry will Drive the Market Growth



Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size Worth USD 3.92 Billion by 2027



Femtech Market to Reach USD 60.01 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 15.6%



Advanced Wound Care Market Size Worth USD 20.42 Billion by 2027



Pediatric Psoriasis Market to Reach USD 21.38 Billion By 2027



Battery Materials Market Size is Worth USD 89.75 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.3%







Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs