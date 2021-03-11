Increase in women population is one of the significant factors influencing the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations' World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women.
Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.
Key participants include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, the Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Feminine Hygiene Products market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market in terms of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Sanitary Napkins
Panty Liners
Tampons
Menstrual Cups
Others
Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Disposable
Reusable
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Online
Offline
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Feminine Hygiene Products market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
