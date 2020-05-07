Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Feminine Hygiene Products Market (Product - Menstrual Products, Cleansing Products, and Other Products; Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Other Distribution Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Awareness about Personal Hygiene is the Factor Driving the Feminine Hygiene Products Market



The growing awareness about personal hygiene is the factor driving the feminine hygiene products market. An increase in the disposable income of the middle class has led to an increase in women's appetite for quality hygiene products as well as purchasing power.



This factor is enhancing the feminine hygiene products market. Increasing demand for products such as tampons, panty liners in developing countries is impelling the feminine hygiene products market. The increasing number of women in the workforce is propelling the feminine hygiene products market.



However, the less awareness about several hygiene products in several developing and underdeveloped economies yet remains major restraints to the feminine hygiene products market. An increase in environmental awareness is another factor hindering the feminine hygiene products market. Moreover, increasing demand for organic such as organic cotton and biodegradable raw material-based products offer favorable opportunities in the feminine hygiene products market.



North America is the Dominant Region in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market



Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the feminine hygiene products market. Increasing awareness about the feminine hygiene products and the presence of dominant players are the factors boosting the feminine hygiene products market in North America. In addition, increasing adoption of the period panties and menstrual cups is another factor enhancing the feminine hygiene products market in North America.



The Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the feminine hygiene products market. Growing disposal income enables women to choose from a wide range of hygiene and sanitary solutions are the major factor propelling the feminine hygiene products market. Also, increasing advancement in the retail industry is the factor impelling the feminine hygiene products market.



Feminine Hygiene Products Market Coverage



