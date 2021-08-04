Feminine Hygiene Products Market Worth $27.7 Billion by 2025 : Asia Pacific Accounted for the Largest Share

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- The report "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2025" The global feminine hygiene products market size is projected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 27.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is driven by the rise in awareness about feminine hygiene management and the increasing disposable income of females.



The disposable segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019.

By nature, the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, tampons, and panty liners are considered under the disposable segment. In the last few decades, disposable absorbent feminine hygiene products have largely replaced older methods of managing menses across the globe. Products include internal tampons, full-sized sanitary napkins or towels, both for use during menstruation, and panty shields, which can protect undergarments from light menstrual flow, spotting, or vaginal discharge and maintain cleanliness. The large share of the disposable segment can be attributed to the high awareness and usage of these disposable feminine hygiene products



The sanitary napkins segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019.

By type, the sanitary napkins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share can be attributed to their increased awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products along with easy availability. Brands that offer sanitary napkins include Kotex, camelia, always, just., This is L, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Lil-lets.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global feminine hygiene products market in 2019

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019. The countries considered for study in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market include China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and awareness about menstrual hygiene management are driving the feminine hygiene products market in this region. Recently, the Indian government announced plans to invest USD 160 million in the Suvidha initiative, a scheme to ensure proper access to sanitary napkins in rural areas of the country. The government plans to provide biodegradable sanitary napkins to the masses at the cost of USD0.00014 through this scheme. The government plans to involve high net worth individuals (HNIs) and corporates to assist in distributing sanitary napkins to underprivileged women across the country. These developments will further boost the demand for feminine hygiene products.



Johnson & Johnson (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kao Corporation (Japan), Daio Paper Corporation (Japan), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Premier FMCG (South Africa), Ontex (Belgium), Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), Natracare LLC (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China), TZMO SA (Poland), Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (China), Rael Inc (US), Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India), The Keeper, Inc. (US), STERNE (India), MeLuna (Germany), Diva International Inc. (Canada), Tosama (Slovenia), Premier Care Industries (US), Lambi (Mexico), Hygienic Articles (Mexico), Alyk, Inc. (US), Cotton High Tech - Cohitech (South Africa), and Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd. (India), among others are the key players operating in the feminine hygiene products market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Feminine hygiene products Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly discovered coronavirus. The spread of this virus is impacting the growth of economies across the globe. The disease was unknown before its outbreak In Wuhan (China) in December 2019.



The primary impacts of an outbreak are defined as direct and immediate consequences of this pandemic on human health. However, secondary impacts are those caused by the pandemic indirectly, either through the effect of fear on the population or because of measures taken to contain and control it. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a secondary impact on the feminine hygiene products market. The impact will vary country-wise and with the ability to respond through social protection and medical infrastructure. It is believed that the most affected consumers will be the poorest and most vulnerable to economic and social shocks.



