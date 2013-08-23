Femme Fatale Media Group to Launch Reality Series & Magazine in Fall 2013

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Award-winning event staffing agency Femme Fatale Media continues to expand into a major lifestyle brand as it prepares for their release of their documentary-style series and their own magazine.



Femme Fatale Media, the Toronto-based event staffing and model management agency that reached international status earlier this year, plans to launch 'Welcome To The Model Life' Series and Magazine in Fall 2013.



With the introduction of a magazine and series, Femme Fatale Media seems to be further expanding into a household name and lifestyle brand, boasting rapid growth since the company first began in 2009.



“Our Magazine will feature fashion and beauty editorials, lifestyle articles and all things modelling related,” a spokesperson for Femme Fatale Media explained. “Our series is a documentary style show following our company, Femme Fatale Media Group Inc., and the young CEO who runs it.”



Headed by 27 year old entrepreneur Emily Lyons, Femme Fatale Media gained substantial success through the years by working alongside various major companies such as Warner Bros Entertainment, Rockstar Energy, La Senza, Pandora and Playboy Energy. The company also previously worked to staff events for well-known celebrities such as Drake, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Snoop Dogg (Lion).



To learn more about their soon to launch Magazine and Femme Fatale Media’s upcoming series, or for event staffing inquiries visit http://www.femmefatalemedia.com



About Femme Fatale Media

Femme Fatale Media is Canada’s leading promotional event staffing and model management agency, staffing promotional models and all forms of event staff nation wide. For media inquiries contact Emily Lyons at the following:



(647) 456-2644

emily@femmefatalemedia.com