The demand within the global femoral head prostheses market is rising on the back of continuous advances in materials and performance of medical implants. The need for femoral implants stems from the rising incidence of bone injuries and hip dislocation. Furthermore, femoral implants have garnered the attention of medical practitioners who constantly strive to improve the quality of life for disabled persons.



The global femoral head prostheses market is expected to witness disruptions in the dynamics underling investment strategies of various companies. This projection can be explained by the responsiveness of global investors in extending capital to healthcare-related markets. Moreover, manufacturing of femoral head prostheses devices is slated to gather pace in the years to follow. The inelastic nature of demand within the global femoral head prostheses market is behind this projection. Considering the aforementioned factors, the value index of the global femoral head prostheses market is estimated to improve.



Growth of the healthcare industry is largely complemented by governments' initiatives toward medical research and development. Hence, regional governments have a distinct role in facilitating growth within the global femoral head prostheses market. Moreover, approvals and accreditations for prosthetic devices also play a part in determining the contours of the future market growth.



A report on the global femoral head prostheses market follows an analytic approach to derive the key demand drivers. The report segments the global femoral head prostheses market on the basis of the following parameters: material and geography. The criteria for segmentation help in multi-point analysis of the market.



Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: Notable Developments



Technological and strategic developments are characteristics of the global femoral head prostheses market. Some of these distinct developments, in light of their market impact, are explained below:



Leading vendors in the global femoral head prostheses market are establishing dedicated centres for research and development. Some of these market players are Limacorporate Spa, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Medacta International SA. This strategy has resulted in the development of improved prostheses devices, thus, ushering in path of technological innovation in the market.

Majority of the players in the prostheses market follow a patient-centric approach while manufacturing devices. This propensity has led to the development of distinct surgical techniques that reduce pain and lessen the loss of blood. Exatech Inc. has been at the forefront of innovations with regard to patient-centric technologies within prosthetics. Growing clinical acceptance of prostheses shall attract fresh revenues for the market.



Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries

The popularity of strenuous sports such as rugby, football, and long-jump has led to an increase in the incidence of hip dislocations. This factor has propelled demand within the global femoral head prostheses market.



Renewed Efforts within Medical Research

The medical research fraternity has shown utmost resilience toward developing new archetypes for prosthetic devices. This factor has created a host of lucrative opportunities for vendors within the global market.



Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: Regional Outlook



The regional segments within the global femoral head prostheses market are: North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Manufacturing of medical implants in the U.S. has gathered momentum over the past decade. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers in the country has also pioneered the manufacturing of basic medical implants. These factors have given a thrust to the growth of the femoral head prostheses market in North America.



The global femoral head prostheses market can be segmented based on:



Material



Ceramic femoral head prostheses

Metal femoral head prostheses

Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses



