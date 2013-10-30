Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of FEMSA Comercio in Mexico: Local Profile, 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering FEMSA Comercio's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Mexico.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering FEMSA Comercio's operations in Mexico. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The hypermarket, supermarket and hard-discounters and convenience stores and gas station retail channels in the country are dominated by a few retailers, accounting for a substantial share of the market. Retailers need to devise innovative strategies to face rising competition and arrest falling same-store sales in the face of uncertain economic conditions.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on FEMSA Comercio's operations and strategy in Mexico. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides comprehensive analysis of FEMSA Comercio's operations in Mexico and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents FEMSA Comercio's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Mexico. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Mexico.



An insightful analysis of FEMSA Comercio in Mexico, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides revenue data for FEMSA Comercio and its key competitors in Mexico. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Market Issues

Mexican economic growth for the remainder of 2013 looks uncertain with government economists revising the growth forecasts for the year downward to less than 2% from a prior outlook of 3.1%.



Key Highlights

Through its OXXO store banner, FEMSA Comercio plans to open 1,000 to 1,100 new stores over the next two to three years



During 2013, FEMSA Comercio intends to continue working on the development of objectives, targets, and action plans to ensure alignment with its sustainability strategy.



Companies Mentioned



FEMSA Comercio Mexico, FEMSA Comercio



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145163/femsa-comercio-in-mexico-local-profile-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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