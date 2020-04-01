Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Global femtech market has emerged as one of the most lucrative avenues of investment in recent years. during the forthcoming timeframe, the industry is also set to observe a remunerative growth trend owing to the rising number of infectious diseases in females across underdeveloped countries.



The disease growth is promoted because of the unhygienic environment around people. In fact, according to the reports from World Bank, in 2017, in South Africa, the number of HIV female patients falling between 15-24 years of age was projected to be approximately 10.2%.



Along with growing diseases, the rising adoption of an unhealthy diet and lifestyle by the global population would also augment the disease growth, which in turn would positively influence the market outlook.



Apart from an unhealthy diet, several regulatory initiatives undertaken by governments of several countries to spread awareness about women's health is likely to be another major factor for industry development.



In addition, exceedingly growing technological advancements in the field of healthcare are likely to majorly propel market share. Rising availability of minimally invasive technologies would also add up to the overall market size through the coming years.



As per a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., global femtech market is estimated to surpass $48 billion through 2025.



Mentioned below are few of the ongoing trends in global femtech market:



Device segment to gain major traction

With reference to the type segment, the devices sector was valued for over $8.5 billion in 2018. The segment is projected to further witness higher growth opportunities in the coming years. Femtech devices are widely used since they offer digital assistance to women regarding sexual wellness, fertility solutions, pregnancy, reproductive system health care, and period tracking.



Earlier in the industry, there were no devices that were designed specifically for women. Additionally, the companies designing products only for women customers have failed in the past.

However, in recent years, this trend seems to be changing. Several startups and companies are aiming to create digitally advanced femtech devices created specifically for women's needs and fill up the gap left by major technology companies. This development is likely to be a major factor that would augment the growth of the segment in the forthcoming timeframe.



Significant growth trends in the reproductive health segment

The reproductive health sector is projected to observe growth of more than 15% in the coming years. Usually, there is a huge stigma around a women's menstrual cycle. Women, precisely from rural areas, are yet unaware of some sanitary alternatives like menstrual cups and tampons. Major companies have already produced the devices which are aimed precisely at women's health care system.



Femtech is utilized to produce smart devices that would advantage women during their menstrual pain. Citing an instance, iPulse Medical manufactured Livia, a wearable device that can be used to offer relief during menstrual pain. Livia stimulates nerves to give relief from the menstrual cramps, further augmenting the growth of the segment.



Heavy growth opportunities across hospitals

With reference to the end-use segment, hospitals category is estimated to observe about 16% growth rate in the forthcoming timespan. This development can be credited to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, availability of skilled healthcare technicians and emergency facilities across the globe.



Moreover, hospitals nowadays boast of highly advanced equipment and technology and also serve as a primary base for major surgeries conducted globally. In addition, hospitals have heavy adoption rates for technologically advanced machines that are used for women's therapy.



Furthermore, suitable reimbursement policies for the medical procedures conducted in hospital settings would further increase patient visits across hospitals, majorly driving the hospital segment growth through 2025.



All in all, the aforementioned growth trends are likely to create a number of lucrative investment opportunities for femtech market players on a global setting.