Femtech Market Worldwide Share, Growth Rate, Trends and Forecast 2027 by Top Key Vendors Are Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The word "Femtech" was coined by the founder of the period and fertility tracker app Clue, Ida Tin. For people with pregnancies in later life, reproduction, conception, and maternal treatment are significantly important areas because of various physiological problems. Femtech's groundbreaking developments have also boosted demand for embryo screening, egg storage, reproduction, and other services. Besides, development of wearable instruments for tracking and managing the health of patients is presumed to improve their adoption over the forecast period.



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Femtech market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Key participants include Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health, Totohealth, Minerva, Nuvo, Elvie, and BioWink, among others.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Femtech Market Drivers

In 2019, the global femtech market size was estimated at USD 18.75 billion and is projected to hit USD 60.01 billion by 2027 over the forecast period at a CAGR of 15.6 percent. Both the government and several public and private companies have invested heavily in femtech in recent years, boosting the business growth. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in women will potentially increase the demand for better treatments for diagnosis and care, thereby boosting the growth of the industry. Businesses are increasingly focusing on the development of innovative and sophisticated approaches to engineering to improve the safety and well-being of women. Improvisations in wellness products, such as tampons, breast pumps, and women's pelvic floor fitness systems, among others, will also be beneficial to the industry's development.



Femtech Market: Regional Outlook

North America is projected over the forecast timeframe to lead the Femtech market. The forecast for the femtech industry in North America is expected to show a 15.8 percent CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of women-related diseases in the region. Femtech market outlook in Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest CAGR of 16.1 percent.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Software

Services



End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct-to-Consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare & Wellness

Others



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Femtech market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Femtech market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Femtech market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Femtech market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Continued…



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Femtech market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Femtech market.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Femtech Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Femtech Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid digitization and rising adoption for telehealth service

4.2.2.2. Rising awareness regarding women personal health and hygiene

4.2.2.3. Availability of favorable reimbursement scenario for the woman health services in developed economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of high healthcare infrastructure and internet connectivity in the under developing economies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Femtech Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Devices

5.1.2. Software

5.1.3. Services

Continued…



