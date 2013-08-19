Fences for Sale at the Fence King Become Easier to Browse and Purchase Online After Website Upgrade

New Port Richey, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Having earned a reputation in the industry for their wonderful selection of high-quality, attractive and durable fences for sale, The Fence King has become the most trusted name in fencing for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. All fencing material from The Fence King is designed to last nearly indefinitely and is backed with a lifetime warranty, meaning buyers can feel comfortable knowing that very little, if any, maintenance will be required following installation.



The Fence King recently announced a full redesign of their website, which will make the process of buying a fence and browsing options online easier than ever before. The new website includes an intuitive layout featuring high-definition images, descriptions, specifications and prices of The Fence King’s products. It also allows buyers to easily customize their orders through drop-down menus containing choices for various different colors, heights, picket spacings and additional options. And prospective customers now have the ability to request a free quote, which will be returned to them within 24 hours.



The Fence King distributes only the finest fencing material, with a focus on aluminum fence and gates for residential and commercial purposes. As a proud distributor of Elite Aluminum Fence Products, made exclusively in the U.S.A., The Fence King’s materials can always be counted on to perform just as they are intended. In addition, The Fence King provides the best in vinyl fence and gates that offer the brilliant look of traditional wood and stone fence without the messy and expensive upkeep they require.



The Fence King provides free shipping with a minimum order and ensures that each shipment is professionally boxed, palletized and secured for maximum protection. And because they offer worldwide delivery, receiving products from The Fence King is never an issue.



About The Fence King

The Fence King is a professional fence seller located in New Port Richey, Florida, but selling online worldwide. Specializing in aluminum fencing and gate products all made in the USA, The Fence King is a proud distributor of Elite Aluminum Fence Products, Inc. - a national leader in the fence industry for 30 years. Vinyl fence and gates and chain link and wire fences will also be available on the website very soon. The Fence King offers free shipping and will deliver its products to any destination worldwide. All of The Fence King’s products come with a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit www.thefenceking.com.