Fender Squier Strat Offers Guides, Reviews and Information on One of the World's Most Popular Electric Guitars for Beginners

Learning to play electric guitar can be an entertaining endeavor that allows enthusiasts to express their creative abilities. To assist beginners get started with the right guitar, Fender Squier® Strat general manager, Vincent Lee, provides aspiring musicians with information, videos and reviews to assist consumers choose the right Fender Squier® Strat for their needs.



“This is the best website for those who are looking around for a beginner’s electric guitar,” said Lee.



Fender has a long and enduring reputation in the music industry for its quality guitars and the Squier® series is well known in the world over as the musician’s friend. Fender Squier® Strat provides comprehensive information and reviews on the model for beginners seeking a durable and well-made instrument that provides the superior sound for which the brand is known. The site offers links to reputable merchants where consumers can locate the best prices.



One of the advantages of purchasing a Squier® Strat is the cost. The beginner’s electric guitar can be purchased at prices ranging from $100-$150, good news for parents who aren’t sure if their children are serious about learning to play, and those working with a limited budget. The guitar can be purchased by itself, and those with more extensive funds can buy the complete set that includes an amp and other accessories.



Even though the Squier® Strat represents an entry level guitar, Fender doesn’t compromise its reputation for quality. Created of laminate wood, the sound quality is what one would expect of a guitar with the name Fender. When taken care of properly, the company’s guitars have lasted for years and been proudly handed down through multiple generations of music makers.



The Fender Squier Strat is a versatile guitar that’s appropriate for playing the blues, jazz, rock and heavy metal with equal ease. The company incorporates woods that include richly hued rosewood, aesthetically pleasing maple, the long-lived basswood, and time tested agathis. The woods are carefully crafted to create a guitar that combines quality sound and an attractive look into an instrument that’s a joy to play.



Fender Squier® Strat provides consumers with news, information and reviews of the popular guitar to assist buyers make an informed decision when purchasing their first electric guitar. The instrument is suitable for playing a wide range of musical styles and the site provides videos, guides and links where buyers can find the best deals on their choice of guitar. Durability, quality and superior sound can all be found in the Squier® Strat and it’s backed by the incomparable Fender reputation.



