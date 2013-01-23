Feng Shui 2013 Predictions Revealed

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- FengShuiMall.com has published a comprehensive article on feng shui predictions for the year 2013 on their website. These predictions are provided for free to visitors. So make your way there and find out what's installed for you in the year of the snake 2013.



Feng Shui predictions for every New Year come from different sources. When it comes to global predictions we can talk generally, or in terms of directionology as it is quite related to the individual house, and also the basis of observation on individual’s date of birth.



The Year of the Snake will be a good year for some individuals, but it is not necessary that it’s a good year for the individuals born in the Year of Snake, like as the years 1953, 1965, 1977, or 1989. Snake people are of five different types (Earth, Water, Fire, Wood or Metal Snakes). It may sound similar to Chinese Astrology due to the reason that the combination of these predictive arts works really well together. The year of the Snake is considered very challenging for the individuals born in the Year of the Pig because those two signs always oppose each other.



The Snake and Pig directions on a larger scale can be referred to as accident prone in the year of Snake. When it comes to referring a particular type of map, these two directions are actually relative or comparative to the center point, so obviously the overlapping influences are must. The direction of Snake is S/SE as well as the direction of Pig is N/NW. many of you may not be aware of the fact that the zodiac signs are related to both direction and time!



In order to locate these directions with reference to the country or state you live in, remember that these directions are relative to the geometric center of the state or country.



Hence the basis of these predictions may be on an individual city or even as per common domain of a Feng Shui practitioners, particular business or house.



In case of Chinese Astrology a 12 year repeating cycle is imparted while in Feng Shui the duration is 9 year repeating cycle and also 20 Year Eras. So for example, the same annual energy will reside to your bedroom in 2013 that resided there in the year 2004. If the direction of your bedroom is in the southeast, then in the year 2013 you can expect more romantic encounters. The annual Five Yellow Star is staying in the center (this direction is not technical direction). There is association of 5 Yellow Star with disasters and pain in the present times we live in. We are living in Period 8 (2004- 2024), this combination of "earth" energies can give rise to natural disasters related to earth i.e. earthquakes, drought or landslides.



The 5 Yellow Star is also related to delays or set-backs and there is no escape for everyone living on the planet. At this point the individual destiny and the individual house actually come into focus. For example, a person living in a house with the annual 2 star of health and sickness possibly at the front door in 2013 (Southwest) and so their annual prospects may not be as compared to someone with annual 8 wealth star (Northeast) at front door in the year 2013. According to the Xuan Kong Fei Xing (Flying Star School) the age of the house is important than the annual cycles for determining the experiences of occupants. The role of annual cycles is for triggering the more dormant energies. Theoretically, there is high potential for fire incidents in the direction of south in the year 2013 and the risk can be higher if that annual force combines an area of a floor plan vulnerable to a fire already. On the contrary, to some the annual 9 fire star could combine positive energy and can actually bring great fortune. For this reason competent and for discovering the uniqueness of each property the comprehensive evaluation is must.



For the year 2013 one of the aspects of uniqueness will be the annual "star" in every direction will be equal or match with the inherent element for the eight basic directions. Here is the example that in the year 2013 the annual 1 star will be in the North. The 1 star as well as the North vibrates with the element water. The annual 7 metal begin will be in the west which is naturally a "metal" type direction. This will intensify the negative and positive influences of every direction.



In history, these durations were taken very seriously that even the Chinese emperors used to wear robes in the color linked with the grander cycles or season of the time. Those who are interested in potential for the year must enlist the services of a Feng Shui master, highly professional or trained astrologer or Nine Star Ki diviner to look deeply into the stars for you personally. As you know the general predictions are after all general.



