Feng Shui Master Kevin Foong Receives Midas Touch Enterprise Gold Award 2013 for His Company HostSG

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Master Kevin Foong, the founder of Kevin Foong Consulting Group, co-founder & CEO of HostSG and CEO of Quest Venture Technologies, was recently awarded the Midas Touch Enterprise Gold Award for his company HostSG which is now the largest web hosting company in Singapore.



By applications of Chinese metaphysics such as Feng Shui, Bazi & Man Xiang, Master Kevin Foong has achieved great results for his companies, and has offered similar consultations to numerous businesses around the world through Kevin Foong Consulting Group.



His organization is dedicated in teaching Feng Shui, Bazi, Max Xiang and other Chinese astrology, and offers various custom designed courses. Master Kevin Foong has also taught Chinese metaphysics privately to individuals seeking a more in-depth study.



Master Kevin Foong is now recognized amongst many business owners and CEOs, especially in Singapore, since he is an active speaker in global corporate events. He has always been open in sharing his ideas on how Chinese astrology can assist the growth of a business.



As a Feng Shui Master, he has used many Chinese metaphysics strategies in his own ventures which are now well established companies in Singapore. His most popular company HostSG has become a leading web hosting business in Singapore offering services to multinational corporations around the world. The recent Midas Touch Enterprise Gold Award, which was presented by Apple co-founder Mr. Steve Wozniak, recognized HostSG’s prominence in the Singaporean industry and its promising future.



Apart from offering consultation for business ventures, Master Kevin Foong also provides advice for house selection, land selection, date selection for important events such as weddings and many other personal defining life moments.



With the use of Feng Shui, Bazi, Max Xiang and other Chinese metaphysics, Master Kevin Foong offers his expertise in assisting businesses to succeed and for personal lives to be more fulfilling.



About Kevin Foong Consulting Group

Kevin Foong Consulting Group is one of the leading organizations in the world that is devoted in teaching Feng Shui, Bazi, Man Xiang and other Chinese Metaphysics studies. Master Kevin Foong, the founder of the organization, has helped many businesses achieve success through his classical Feng Shui consultations and life readings using Four Pillars of Destiny. Through the online platform, http://www.kevinfoongcg.com/, specific details of the teachings and consultations offered by the organization can be viewed. Master Kevin Foong is also the co-founder and CEO of HostSG, the largest web hosting company in Singapore and CEO of Quest Venture Technologies.



For more information about Feng Shui, Bazi, Man Xiang and other Chinese Metaphysics studies, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of kevinfoongcg.com, please email to info@kevinfoongcg.com.