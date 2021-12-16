Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



North Carolina based Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States.



On November 29, 2021, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) that ". . . it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not accept the company's New Drug Application for PEDMARK™."



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. also stated that ". . . it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ?1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors."



Further, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported that "[t]he FDA has indicated that, following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified."



Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) declined from $10.05 per share on November 23, 2021, to as low as $3.822 per share on December 1, 2021.



