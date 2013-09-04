Ferguson Buick GMC Voted Best Used Dealer for 2013

Norman, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Ferguson Buick GMC was recently voted the best used car dealer in Norman, OK. Although they sell new cars and trucks Ferguson has won this honor for their high quality used cars.



Ferguson has been selling Norman used cars for over 35 years and were the first dealership located on the “Mile of Cars" in Norman, OK. The staff at Ferguson has the lowest personnel turnover of any dealer in the area, which no doubt had much to do with the recent honor.



The dealership was also awarded the honor for being heavily involved in the community. Ferguson has been supporting local civic and charitable organizations for over 35 years. This car dealer award is only the latest in a long string of awards and accolades for this dealership.



The car dealership hopes to take this award and use it to take the next step up the ladder to becoming one of the best dealerships in the United States.



Ferguson Buick GMC can be contacted here with any additional questions.



About Ferguson Buick GMC

Ferguson Buick GMC is a Buick and GMC dealer that has been in business in Norman, Oklahoma on the mile of cars for over 35 years. Ferguson is a full service dealership, selling used and new vehicles as well as operating a parts and service department.



Another qualification for the award given to Ferguson is the innovative approach it takes to showing its used vehicles. The dealership still utilizes traditional methods such as hospitality and in person viewings of the inventory but they also now have entered the digital age in a big way. The car dealer posts every used car online with prices so that customers are able to compare with other dealers, websites and personal ads. For more detail please visit, http://www.fergusonchallenge.com/.