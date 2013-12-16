Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Fermentation Chemicals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



The report covers forecast and analysis for the fermentation chemicals market on a global and regional level. The demand forecast is done based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The study includes the drivers and restraints for the fermentation chemicals market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of the opportunities available in the fermentation chemicals market on a global and regional level.



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To give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the fermentation chemicals market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the fermentation chemicals market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view on the fermentation chemicals market by segmenting the market based on its product segments and applications. All the product and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2013 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications and product segments in all the regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporation, Evonik Industries and Du Pont Danisco A/S among others. The company profiles include attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



Fermentation Chemicals Market, Product Segment Analysis:

- Alcohols

- Enzymes

- Organic Acids

- Others



Fermentation Chemicals Market, Application Segment Analysis:

- Industrial Applications

- Food and Beverages

- Nutritional and Pharmaceutical

- Plastics and Fibers

- Others



Fermentation Chemicals Market, Regional Analysis:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the world



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Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 ReportDescription

1.2 Market segmentation

1.2.1 Global fermentation chemicals market segmentation, application and region

1.3 Research scope

1.3.1 Assumptions

1.4 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive summary

2.1 Global fermentation chemicals market, 2012 - 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Market overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Growing demand from alcohol industry

3.3.1.1 Growth in methanol and ethanol industry, 2012 – 2019, (Million Metric Tons) (Billion Gallons)

3.3.2 Strong demand from pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

3.3.2.1 Growth of pharmaceutical industry in leading countries, 2009 to 2011 (USD Million)

3.3.3 Increasing research applications

3.3.3.1 Research expenditure in U.S. and Europe, 1990-2011 (USD Million)

3.3.4 Rapid growth in food and beverages industry

3.3.4.1 Growth in food and beverages industry, 2012 - 2019 (USD Billion)

3.4 Restraints



Chapter 4 Fermentation Chemicals Market – Type Analysis

4.1 Global fermentation chemicals market : market overview by type

4.1.1 Global fermentation chemicals market volumes share, by product type, 2012 & 2019

4.2 Global fermentation chemicals Market, by type, 2012 – 2019



Chapter 5 Fermentation Chemicals – Application Analysis

5.1 Global fermentation chemicals market : market overview by application

5.1.1 Global fermentation chemicals market volume share by product application, 2012 & 2019

5.1.2 Industrial applications

5.1.2.1 Global fermentation chemicals market for industrial applications, 2012 - 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.3 Food and beverages

5.1.3.1 Global fermentation chemicals market for food and beverages, 2012 - 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



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