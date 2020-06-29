Fermentation Defoamers Market Will Grow at a CAGR of More Than 4% by 2025 : By Key Players Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Fermentation defoamers represent an important class of chemicals that are widely used in the food & beverage business. The chemical acts as an antifoaming agent and reduces the amount of foam produced during fermentation. From daily essentials such as bread and dairy products to alcoholic beverages and processed foods like tofu and soy sauce, antifoam chemicals play a key role in the production of processed foods and beverages.



In the pharmaceutical industry, these chemicals are prominently used during different production stages of pharmaceutical products such as vaccines, steroids, and antibiotics. Industrial grade defoamers are used while synthesizing vaccines for diseases such as anthrax, cholera, and whooping cough.



Global fermentation defoamer market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$2 billion by 2025, with monumental growth of the food & beverage sector in the near future, particularly after the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 settles down. A consistent occurrence of numerous chronic diseases and bacterial infections is likely to support the growth of the industry.



Growing application in chemical industry



Fermentation defoamers can be broadly categorized into oil-based, silicone-based, and others, which includes alkyl polyacrylates and water-based products. Silicone-based products are basically a dispersion of hydrophobic silica into silicone oil. The product segment is estimated to grow notably in the upcoming years in terms of the global demand.



In addition to food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, antifoam compounds have found their way in numerous applications in the chemical sector. Antifoaming agents play an important role in the synthesis of industrial polymers, enzymes, organic acids, along with a range of other chemicals. Considering the end-users, chemical sector will capture around 10% of the global revenue share of fermentation defoamers industry.



Asia Pacific to be a profitable revenue terrain



Asia Pacific countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have witnessed rapidly growing trends in population growth and urbanization over the past decade. These trends, along with the subsequent upsurge in food consumption, have resulted in robust expansion of the food & beverage industry. Over the years, many new players have made their way into APAC's flourishing food business. Today, the region is among the leading producers of processed foods and beverages.



In recent decades, the region has also shown an upward graph in terms of alcohol consumption. With increased household incomes and changing lifestyle habits, an increasing number of people developed a taste for alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and other distilled spirits.



Speaking of the alcohol industry, several European countries are on the list of the world's leading alcohol producers, which will offer ample opportunities to regional fermentation defoamer manufacturers. The regional growth will be also supported by a well-developed and advanced pharmaceutical sector.



The impact of novel COVID-19 pandemic



The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a dual impact on the global food & beverage industry. As majority of the population continues to stay home or work remotely, the demand for packaged foods and beverages has surged rapidly. Shelf-stable foods and beverages, including bread, milk, and other dairy and bakery products are among the most picked grocery items. However, restaurants and cafes have been entirely shut down in most countries, which may negatively impact fermentation defoamers demand to some extent.



