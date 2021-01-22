Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis 2027 by Top Key Vendors Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 565.09 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry



Fermented food is the kind of food that has undergone controlled fermentation and microbial growth. Fermentation is an anaerobic process in which microorganisms like bacteria and yeast breakdown the food components into the other products. Other products may include gases, alcohol, or organic acids. After the procedure, the fermented foods get a desirable taste, aroma, appearance, and texture. The most common fermented foods are miso, beer, cider, wine, fermented sausage, kimchi, cultured milk, and tempeh. Due to the fermentation, whole foods can have added health benefits. During the forecast period, the global fermented food and ingredients market is expected to reach USD 875.21 billion by the year 2027.



The Fermented Food and Ingredients market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.



The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Fermented Food and Ingredients space.



Key participants include. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.



Market Drivers

Owing to digestive and obesity problems in the population, market growth may be significant in the upcoming years. In developing economies, the purchasing power of consumers has increased and shifted their choices towards fermented products such as fermented bakery, beverages, and confectionery. The need for companies to enhance favor, quality, and texture is growing and ultimately increasing the fermented ingredients in the global market. Online stores, rapid urbanization, and growing population are the other important factors stimulating the global market growth in developing nations.



Regional Outlook

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest owing to improved agricultural practices and advancements in the food and beverage industry. This region would also offer new opportunities to key players in the forecast duration.



A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Fermented Food and Ingredients business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products



Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others



