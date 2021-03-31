Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is estimated to record an improvement of ~4% volume growth in 2019 over 2018. A recent study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) links the rising interest of the vegan populace in fermented drinks to the steady growth of this market. Considering social taboo, religious sentiments, and increasing focus on health to be the underlying influencers leading to growing vegan followers, the need to consume daily recommended nutrients holds enormous potential to channelize revenue from this demography to the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market.



Fermented drinks are making inroads on the shelves of functional beverages, given their health credentials, which is projected to broaden the clientele base for the market; however, the millennial population will upkeep its status of being the key consumers of these drinks. To cater to this mass and their fickle choices, market players need to introduce new flavors to enhance their brand value.



Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=31439



Product Innovation - Key Strategy to Achieve Twofer Advantages in the Market:



Statistical data published in the report shows a volume uptake in the demand for fermented soft drinks by 4.5% in 2019, from 2018, as players in the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market enrich these drinks with organoleptic properties. What further expands the fan-base for fermented soft drinks is their high nutritional value as compared to carbonated drinks. Also, sensing the integral role of yogurt in weight-loss diets, owing to its high protein content, market players find profitable opportunities to cater to lactose-intolerant individuals. The popularity of yogurt as a sensible nutritional choice, coupled with its dairy-free format, is anticipated to drive volume sales at a CAGR of ~7 percent during 2019-2029.



Request For Custom Research:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=31439



The profound trend of product innovation implies that, investments in research & development activities will hold twofer attributes for market players to gain high returns and acquire a distinguished position in the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market. The strategy is currently implemented by key manufacturers, including



Bionade GmbH

Reed's, Inc.

KeVita, Inc.

Good Karma Foods Inc.

Thurella AG

Millennium Products, Inc.



Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=31439



The TMR study has found that, convenience stores will account for ~17 percent more volume sales as compared to modern trades. Convenience stores serve numerous locations, have shorter or absolutely no billing queues, and are open for longer hours, which makes these stores convenient for consumers to easily locate them and shop at their preferable time. However, higher per-unit prices of commodities in convenient stores are overshadowed by the popularity of modern trade, more than ever.



The popularity of supermarket and hypermarket distribution channels is growing even in rural areas, and discounts offered on bulk quantities of products differentiate the shopping experience of consumers, which is also likely to influence the sales of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages through modern trade. During the forecast period, with 'price' being the key parameter, modern trade are likely to drive sales at an exponential rate.



Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Industry: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemical-companies-in-sulfamic-acid-market-aim-at-meeting-diverse-demands-of-end-use-industries-valuation-projected-to-rise-at-cagr-of-5-during-2020-2030-tmr-301248247.html



Fermented Non-dairy Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Vegan Nature Driving Growth:



A large part of the world population is shifting towards vegan diets, mostly due to ethical reasons. Moreover, the proven fact that vegetarian food is healthier than non-vegetarian food is driving the preference of many people toward vegan diets. In addition, concerns about the inhumane treatment of animals have also been playing a vital role in the steady shift towards vegan diets.



Consumers are becoming health conscious and more aware about the food that they are consuming. They have developed a habit of checking the nutritional facts and ingredients in the products that they are purchasing. As such, vegan diets are trending around the world owing to their numerous health benefits.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.