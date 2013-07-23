Fern Dingo Plumbing Offers Emergency Plumbing Services

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Broken pipes, drains and fixtures wreak havoc on homes and commercial properties. That is why Fern Dingo Plumbing offers reliable emergency services to help clients during crisis situations.



For residential clients, plumbers are able to repair, install or remove fixtures and piping with efficiency. Unclogging sinks, snaking drains and maintenance work are handled with expedience. In turn, clients experience minimal disruptions in their daily routines. Clients’ lives are made easier by working with a trusted plumbing service Sydney .



Company personnel excel at commercial plumbing projects. Clients receive assistance with drainage, gas, mechanical and sanitary plumbing. Services are performed in such a way as to minimize downtime for employees. In turn, clients not only receive excellent workmanship but maintain revenue generating activities. Quality assurance is a paramount concern on every project.



Roof plumbing projects are also performed with efficiency and effectiveness. Roof plumbing issues have the potential to cause extensive damage to structures and create hazards. Company personnel are adept at identifying plumbing problems and recommending the optimal plumbing solutions. In emergency situations, quick roof plumbing action saves homeowners and businesses excessive costs.



Free estimates for services are available. This gives clients an opportunity to meet with company personnel and learn about plumbing techniques and company procedures. In all regards, plumbers work with clients to provide the best possible service at the best possible price. There is no better company for emergency plumbing Sydney .



For additional information on Fern Dingo Plumbing and emergency services, please visit www.ferndingo.com . Company personnel are ready to assist with questions, and plumbers are available to assist with projects when needed the most. Call (02) 8014 4616 today to receive a free estimate and evaluation.



Contact Information:

Fern Dingo Plumbing

Plumbing Services Sydney

Address:

Level 8, 49-51 York Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8014 4616

Website: www.ferndingo.com