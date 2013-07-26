Fern Owl Offers Free Quote for Painting Services

Milton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Milton, AU – Painting one’s home or business has an impact on more than just aesthetics. Painting can increase the resale value of buildings and change the mood of people. For optimal results, it is best to work with an experienced painting company.



Fern Owl provides free quotes for services, which allows prospective customers to become familiar with painters and prices. Company personnel work closely with customers to identify the right treatments and colors. Quality is never sacrificed, and painters are dedicated to achieving the best possible results. There is no better painting service in Melbourne or Brisbane.



There a several key factors to consider when selecting a painting service. Quality is a paramount concern. Fern Owl personnel stand by their workmanship, and painters go the extra mile to meet or exceed customer expectations. High quality materials are a must for long lasting results. Fern Owl’s reputation for excellence and positive results has earned the company numerous referrals.



In addition to residential and commercial projects, Fern Owl also provides roof painting Brisbane . Working on top of buildings takes skill, experience and caution. Company personnel are adept at performing these projects and delivering quality results.



For additional information on Fern Owl and painting services, please visit www.fernowl.com . No other residential painters Brisbane offer the same quality of service. Call (02) 8014 4616 today to receive a free quote for painting projects.



Contact Information:

Fern Owl

House Painting Melbourne & Brisbane

Address:

Level 1/16 McDougall Street

Milton, Brisbane, Queensland 4064

Phone: (02) 8014 4616

Website: http://www.fernowl.com