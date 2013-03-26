Fernando Varela Endorses Orlando's Gay Game Bid

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Mikael Audebert, Project Director of The Orlando Bid Committee, is pleased to announce that Fernando Varela has been confirmed to perform the kick-off Benefit Concert for the Bid Committee in pursuit of the 2018 Gay Games for Orlando. The concert is set for April 6, 2013 at The Abbey in downtown Orlando.



Varela is one of the most highly acclaimed vocalists of our day. He has just returned from a yearlong global tour with 16 time Grammy Award winner David Foster and Friends, including a run of sold-out concerts in 5 Asian countries. Foster commented “You are my secret weapon. There's no one in the world that can do what you do." Artists with and for whom Varela has recently performed include Lionel Richie who said “you’re going places kid”, and Barbra Streisand who commented “why aren’t you singing at The Met? ... I think you are going to be a big star”.



Speaking on the event, Varela said “I am a big fan of these games coming to Orlando, and my wife Susan and I are very supportive of the GLBT community. The Bid Committee’s enthusiasm to bring these Games to Orlando is very exciting and we wanted to help”. He went on to say “being able to stage an event like this in our hometown sends a message to the world that Orlando is ready and willing to be known as an embracing place of diversity and hospitality for all”.



Fernando Varela, a native of Puerto Rico, grew up and continues to reside in Orlando, Florida, has gone on to further his musical studies and perform in 26 countries. His ability to sing the great songs of our times makes Fernando a favorite with audiences of all genres. His diverse program will include special guests performing the music of Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Coldplay, Whitney Houston and some memorable Broadway hits.



For more information, please visit http://www.fernandovarela.com and www.orlando2018.com



About Us: Orlando 2018 is the official bid team put together by Converge Orlando to bring Gay Games X to Orlando, Florida in 2018.



The Gay Games were first held in 1982 to promote equality for all, particularly in sports. They are non-discriminatory in any way- open to anyone and everyone, LGBTQ+ or otherwise. With over 70 countries from around the world participating, the Gay Games has become known as something of a hub for cultural diversity. The Orlando 2018 team is eager to be a part of something so positive for the world.



Orlando is among the top five bidding cities to host Gay Games X, the others being: London, England; Paris, France; Limerick, Ireland; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.



The Gay Games have never been hosted in Orlando before, so we know we can bring elements to the Games that have never been seen before. We're going to put a whole new twist on giving athletes more equality in sports.



Media Contact:

Bree Gotsdiner

Phone: 407-545-6013

email: Bree@PubliclyRelated.com